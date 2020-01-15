You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Guns, crime and criminal justice
View Comments
topical alert
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Guns, crime and criminal justice

{{featured_button_text}}

Three mass shootings within a week of each other — at a festival in California, a Walmart in Texas, and a bar in Ohio — thrust gun control laws into the Democratic presidential primary in late July and early August of last year.

The Democratic candidates also have spent a lot of time on the campaign trail talking about various proposals for criminal justice reform.

Four people were killed in California, 22 in Texas and 10 in Ohio in those shootings, and dozens more were injured. The shootings sparked renewed calls for a ban on military-style assault weapons and magazines that are able to hold a large number of bullets, policies that most of the Democratic candidates support.

There also is near unity in the field on expanding the use of background checks and banning gun ownership for people who have been convicted of domestic abuse or hate crimes.

Some candidates, like Joe Biden, support a government buyback program for assault weapons. The former vice president has proposed current assault weapon owners would have two options: to sell those guns back to or have them registered with the federal government.

Biden and Elizabeth Warren are among candidates proposing to make gun manufacturers liable for gun violence.

Criminal justice reform has become a popular issue for voters — of both major political parties — as communities attempt to deal with prison over-crowding and laws and sentences that appear to disproportionately impact minorities.

A common proposal for criminal justice reform is a ban on for-profit prisons. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for example, have proposed such a ban.

Many of the candidates support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Biden, for one, proposes leaving that decision to the states.

But Biden joins the majority of candidates who propose decriminalizing marijuana possession and expunging all past convictions.

Many candidates, including Sanders, Warren and Biden, have proposed ending cash bail as a means to create more financial fairness in the court system.

Bringing it home

In Davenport there were just over 190 confirmed shootings in 2019. Law enforcement officials have said the city and Scott County needs ways of reaching young people before they pick up guns. Davenport Chief Paul Sikorski has said he doesn’t think prison time rehabilitates prisoners, while Sheriff Tim Lane has said recidivism can only be combated by offering ex-convicts realistic opportunities.

Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, a partnership of the federal justice system and the Davenport Police, police placed new billboards in neighborhoods with high gun violence. The billboards have sayings like "no parole ever" and "gun crime equals fed time."

Scott County is weighing the construction of a new Juvenile Detention Center and the expansion of the county jail — but also is eyeing the formation of an assessment center to help young people before and after involvement in crime.

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues is a week-long series to help Iowa Quad-City voters decide who they will choose to caucus for on Feb. 3. From Jan. 12-18, we'll break down an issue, tell you where top candidates stand, and why it matters to the Quad-Cities

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News