COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Guns, crime and criminal justice

Three mass shootings within a week of each other — at a festival in California, a Walmart in Texas, and a bar in Ohio — thrust gun control laws into the Democratic presidential primary in late July and early August of last year.

The Democratic candidates also have spent a lot of time on the campaign trail talking about various proposals for criminal justice reform.

Four people were killed in California, 22 in Texas and 10 in Ohio in those shootings, and dozens more were injured. The shootings sparked renewed calls for a ban on military-style assault weapons and magazines that are able to hold a large number of bullets, policies that most of the Democratic candidates support.

There also is near unity in the field on expanding the use of background checks and banning gun ownership for people who have been convicted of domestic abuse or hate crimes.

Some candidates, like Joe Biden, support a government buyback program for assault weapons. The former vice president has proposed current assault weapon owners would have two options: to sell those guns back to or have them registered with the federal government.

Biden and Elizabeth Warren are among candidates proposing to make gun manufacturers liable for gun violence.