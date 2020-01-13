You are the owner of this article.
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Democrats debate if college should be free-for-all
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Democrats debate if college should be free-for-all

Democratic candidates say college should be free, at least for two years at community colleges, like Scott Community College Urban campus, Davenport.

 Quad-City Times file photo

Support for public education measures runs rampant through the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.

The candidates have introduced a wide array of policy proposals designed to show their support for public schools, K-through-12 and beyond.

One consistent point of agreement among the candidates is the need to install a federal education secretary with public school experience. It is a virtually automatic and vociferous applause line each time a Democratic presidential candidate on the campaign trail pledges to appoint a secretary unlike current Sec. Betsy DeVos, a staunch supporter of school choice and voucher programs that public education advocates say take resources away from public schools.

Some candidates have proposed ways to boost teacher pay in K-through-12 schools and provide free access to pre-school for 3- and 4-year-olds.

But some of the sharpest disagreements and most unique proposals relate to post-high school education.

Like the Medicare-for-all debate in health care, tuition-free college provides a dividing line among the Democratic candidates. But all proposals are aimed at a pair of flash points for college students and their families: the rising cost of tuition and ballooning student loan debt.

The cost of tuition has more than doubled in the past 20 years, and student loan debt, at $1.6 trillion, has exceeded car loan and credit card debt in the U.S.

Some, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are proposing tuition-free college for all and eliminating student loan debt.

Others have proposed more modest steps. Joe Biden, for example, has pitched tuition-free two-year community college, while Pete Buttigieg has proposed making tuition free just for students from low-income families.

The candidates also have proposed various ways to support technical training and apprenticeship programs as businesses search for workers at a time of low unemployment in Iowa and across the country.

 

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: THE ISSUES

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues is a week-long series to help Iowa Quad-City voters decide who they will choose to caucus for on Feb. 3. From Jan. 12-18, we'll break down an issue, tell you where top candidates stand, and why it matters to the Quad-Cities.

Bringing it home

All of the candidates here advocate for increasing salaries for teachers in public schools, including through Title I funding. In the Iowa Quad-Cities, Bettendorf and Davenport are in the midst of their first master contract negotiation cycle since the state stripped back topics up for bargaining to just employees’ base wages. Under current contracts, salaries start at $36,925 in Bettendorf and $33,415 in Davenport.

