A memorial stair climb in honor of those first responders who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be conducted starting at 8:52 a.m., Monday, the exact time that the first FDNY apparatus was on scene at the Twin Towers. The stair climb is at Muscatine High School this year. Those who would like to participate in the stair climb are asked to contact Captain McSorley at 563-263-9233 extension 622 or email at amcsorley@muscatineiowa.gov. Email is preferred.