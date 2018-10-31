EAST MOLINE — Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee reported Tuesday that overall crime is down in the county, but juvenile crime is up by 25 percent from 2013 to 2017.
McGehee gave his annual state of the state’s attorney’s office address Tuesday at the American Legion, 829 16th Ave.
Approximately 40 people were in attendance to hear McGehee talk about the fiscal year 2019 budget, crime statistics and a lawsuit the county has joined, against manufacturers of prescription opioid pain killers.
McGehee said the upward trend of juvenile crime was concerning because young people grow up and become adults.
“Our communities and law enforcement must look for solutions to prevent juvenile crime,” McGehee said. “Again, like all community problems, this will take input from many different sources, such as school officials, social scientists, law enforcement, politicians and family experts.”
In spite of the rise in juvenile crime, overall crime has decreased, with driving under the influence offenses dropping by 39 percent in 2017 versus 2013.
McGehee gave credit to Mothers Against Drunk Driving for a “very aggressive and successful campaign” educating the public about the dangers of driving while intoxicated. Also, young people are using the ride share services Uber and Lyft in greater numbers, he said.
“Aggressive prosecution does work with new methods being used to convict and punish those individuals that are repeat offenders,” McGehee said. “Word does spread that law enforcement has enhanced ways of detecting whether someone is too impaired to drive safely.”
While DUI numbers have greatly improved in this area, McGehee said law enforcement has to also continue to be aware of drugged driving.
“It’s not just alcohol causing impairment,” McGehee said. “Drugs can lead to deadly consequences when operating a motor vehicle.”
According to the statistics provided by McGehee, misdemeanors were down by 31 percent, felonies were down 8 percent and traffic citations were down 13 percent over the same time period.
McGehee said that according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, the county had 21 deaths from opioid-related overdoses in 2017. He said his own office had more than 200 drug-related felony cases going at this time.
“Opioids are highly addictive, and it has become a public health crisis in this country, including Illinois,” McGehee said. “The financial losses due to this health crisis are astronomical, and something must be done to stop this free flow of opioids and for our government to recoup the costs attributable to this epidemic.”
Rock Island County has joined in a lawsuit against manufacturers of prescription opioids with Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, McHenry, Bureau, Champaign and Macon counties.
Joining the lawsuit will not cost the county anything because the law firm suing the pharmaceutical companies only gets paid when they are successful in a settlement or after trial.
McGehee pointed out that his budget will increase from $1,429,304 to $1,452,066 in 2019, which he said was less than the state of Illinois cost-of-living increase of 2.2 percent. He noted that Tazewell County, near Peoria, has 10,000 fewer people but had a budget that was $450,000 more than his.
“We continue with retirements, open positions and constant review to always tighten our budget where we can with a balanced approach for public safety and use of tax payer funds,” McGehee said.
Currently his office has 13 attorneys and 13 support-staff employees.
McGehee said his staff was looking forward to the move from the top floor of the old courthouse, where the temperature is 90 degrees in the summer and winter, to the new annex. He said criminal defendants and staff no longer would have to walk across the outdoor parking lot in the dead of winter either.
“The courthouse is where justice occurs and I believe the people of Rock Island County will be proud of our new building,” McGehee said.