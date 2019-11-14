MOLINE — The new spring 2020 tour of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band will start in Moline on Feb. 28, at the TaxSlayer Center, as an extension of their successful summer 2019 "The Owl Tour."
It celebrates and features music from the band's newest album, "The Owl." The album and tour draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl, that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight even in the darkest of moments, according to a tour release.
The summer tour included Boston's Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band played two consecutive sold-out shows, extending their record to 11 consecutive sold-out shows — the most of any other act at the famed venue. The spring 2020 leg of 'The Owl Tour' will feature support acts from Amos Lee and Jason "'Poo Bear" Boyd throughout the run.
"The energy throughout 'The Owl Tour' has been electric at every stop," Brown (a 41-year-old Atlanta native) said in the release. "It's been an unforgettable year and we've had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can't wait to get back on the road next spring."
"The Owl Tour" hit No. 1 on Pollstar's Live75 chart. The Boston Globe said that the band's "blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season's most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes."
You have free articles remaining.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette also praised the show for "taking fans on a 28-song emotional roller coaster filled with classics and covers."
Tickets for the Moline show (prices TBA) will go on sale to general public Friday, Nov. 22 at noon at LiveNation.com.
The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at noon. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Zac Brown Band The Owl Tour Spring 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Nov. 20 to 21 through CitiEntertainment SM. For presale details, visit citientertainment.com.
For more information, visit ZacBrownBand.com.