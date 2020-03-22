'You just need to have a game plan': Quad-Cities parents cope with kids being out of school

Berger is keeping her kids on a schedule, watching online math and reading programs they have access to through school, filling out workbooks she got from her sister, and learning how to do chores “the way Mom likes them.”

There are breaks in between for “imaginary time”: They can hang out, play with toys or do crafts, but they aren't allowed to use their tablets until everything is done.

Berger said she feels strongly about keeping them on a schedule so that they keep learning and making academic progress. For a week, though, she said she’ll let them stay up late and sleep in.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “You just need to have a game plan. They can have that one-on-one attention they can’t get in a classroom, and more attention I couldn’t give them when I work six days a week."

Sam Smith, of East Moline, on the other hand, is just “taking it day by day” with his kids, ages 11 and 12.

“They’ve been going outside and playing ball,” he said. They also are spending a lot of time reading and playing video games.

“This is their spring break right now, regardless,” he said last week.