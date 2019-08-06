Riverfront golf cart tours visiting six different areas around the Quad-Cities will be offered Thursday, Sept. 5, to senior citizens, ages 55 or older, sponsored by River Action Inc.
Sights will include the new Bend development in East Moline where a sprawling International Harvester plant once stood; Arsenal Island, including Quarters One and the Confederate Cemetery; and Nahant Marsh.
Participants must get themselves to the starting point of each tour, but then River Action will take it from there. Each tour lasts two hours, rain or shine, making it possible to go on two tours, but likely not three.
Tour times are 9-11 a.m., 1:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
The cost is $12.50 each; to register, call River Action at 563-322-2969 or go to riveraction.org. Participants will receive a card in the mail giving details of exactly where to meet.
Tour No. 1: Travel along Duck Creek Trail beginning in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s planning and public works departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.
Tour No. 2: Beginning at Miller Avenue and South Concord Street, this tour will focus on the natural areas of Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Tour No. 3, Arsenal Island: Stops will include the Col. Davenport House, the 1856 bridge pier (which carried the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River), the Civil War Confederate cemetery, the National Cemetery and the historic mansions used as quarters by high-ranking officers, including Quarters One.
Tour No. 4: This is a tour of the Rock Island and Moline riverfronts, beginning at, and returning to, Sunset Park, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Tour No. 5: You will begin and return at the end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline, riding through East Moline and Hampton. Sites will include The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, Hampton Heritage Center, and Black’s Store.
Tour No. 6: Beginning in Rapids City, you'll travel through Port Byron and on up to Cordova and back.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual tour, sponsored by River Action which itself is celebrating 35 years. The nonprofit group promotes the Mississippi River and its watersheds.
1 of 32
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The front steps of Quarters One lead to a veranda and then to a set of 14-foot walnut doors that open to the home's foyer. The multi-story tower is mostly vacant except for stairs that take one to an awesome view of the Mississippi River and Quad-Cities.
One entire side of the Quarters One first floor consists of matching parlors. A pocket door in the middle could have been pulled shut to separate the rooms, one for the ladies and one for the men with their cigars and brandy. Both rooms contain original Italian marble fireplace mantels.
Downtown Davenport, as seen from the rooftop of the tower on Quarters One. The tower was built as an observation deck from which people could watch for boats traveling up and down the Mississippi River.
d doraA view of downtown Davenport is seen from the rooftop overlook used to watch riverboats coming down the Mississippi River from Quarters One on the Rock Island Arsenal on Monday, July 10, 2017. The historic property has not been an active residence since 2008 and is currently used as an event venue.
A knight in armor stands on the newel post at the bottom of the main staircase in Quarters One. Hanging on the wall are portraits of the commanding officers who lived in the home, beginning with Gen. Thomas Rodman. Although Rodman died shortly before the home was finished, he was its architect.
The library of Quarters One includes several pieces of furniture made on the island, including the secretary in the middle. There also is a large bookcase and gun case. The other furnishings and accessories were purchased several years ago from a furniture company to evoke the time period of the house.
The front steps of Quarters One lead to a veranda and then to a set of 14-foot walnut doors that open to the home's foyer. The multi-story tower is mostly vacant except for stairs that take one to an awesome view of the Mississippi River and Quad-Cities.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A hallway cuts through the entire first floor of Quarters One, from the front door to the back. This view is from the second floor. The "stripes" you see below are alternating strips of wood flooring.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The arched front door is flanked by arched windows of etched glass.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A close-up shows alternating strips of ash and walnut flooring.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Wallpaper replicating the original paper found in the Quarters One library is lighted by a wall sconce.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Many of the ceilings in Quarters One are embellished with intricate plaster molding.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
One entire side of the Quarters One first floor consists of matching parlors. A pocket door in the middle could have been pulled shut to separate the rooms, one for the ladies and one for the men with their cigars and brandy. Both rooms contain original Italian marble fireplace mantels.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Ironwork forged on Arsenal Island frames the entryway of Quarters One with its 14-foot, curve-topped walnut door.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An original, handmade doorknob crafted from melted-down munitions and other materials is among the interesting pieces of hardware at Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A phone on the main floor was used to summon servants.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Downtown Davenport, as seen from the rooftop of the tower on Quarters One. The tower was built as an observation deck from which people could watch for boats traveling up and down the Mississippi River.
d doraA view of downtown Davenport is seen from the rooftop overlook used to watch riverboats coming down the Mississippi River from Quarters One on the Rock Island Arsenal on Monday, July 10, 2017. The historic property has not been an active residence since 2008 and is currently used as an event venue.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The main floor hallway in Quarters One extends from front to back with three sets of arched doors.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Both of the first floor parlors contain private alcoves with windows.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Detailed grillwork, forged on Arsenal Island, is a distinctive feature of the verandas of Quarters One. The mansion will be open for tours on July 28.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The dining room fireplace mantel is made of gray Italian marble.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A knight in armor stands on the newel post at the bottom of the main staircase in Quarters One. Hanging on the wall are portraits of the commanding officers who lived in the home, beginning with Gen. Thomas Rodman. Although Rodman died shortly before the home was finished, he was its architect.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Even the door hinges in Quarters One are something to look at. These were handmade on the arsenal from melted-down munitions and other materials.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The library of Quarters One includes several pieces of furniture made on the island, including the secretary in the middle. There also is a large bookcase and gun case. The other furnishings and accessories were purchased several years ago from a furniture company to evoke the time period of the house.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The upstairs bedrooms of Quarters One are mostly empty now, save for the Italian marble fireplace mantels.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A light fixture with a globe at the center hangs in the tower of Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An original built-in clock hangs to the left as one enters Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The first floor of Quarters One is decked out with drapes appropriate to the time period. (Think Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone with the Wind.")
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The dining room in Quarters One overlooks the Mississippi River, with deep, workable wood shutters in a three-window bay.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
To call this elaborate millwork "trim" is something of an understatement. Found in the dining room, this door frame contains at least 15 distinct surfaces, some planed with curved knives.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Intricate plaster ceiling is a hallmark of Quarters One craftsmanship.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An original built-in bookshelf is one of several made-on-the-island pieces of furniture found in the Quarters One library.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An original, built-in hat rack — complete with vintage hats — is found in the first floor hallway of Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A dining table and chairs fill up most of the dining room in Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Diamond-patterned flooring is found in the parlors of Quarters One.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Portraits of former generals who lived in Quarters One hang in the main staircase.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Patterned wallpaper and an Italian marble fireplace mantel are found in one of the upstairs bedrooms at Quarters One. Note the bedroom has its own bathroom.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Wow! This is a view from the tower of Quarters One. The tower isn't open to visitors, though.