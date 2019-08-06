{{featured_button_text}}

Riverfront golf cart tours visiting six different areas around the Quad-Cities will be offered Thursday, Sept. 5, to senior citizens, ages 55 or older, sponsored by River Action Inc.

Sights will include the new Bend development in East Moline where a sprawling International Harvester plant once stood; Arsenal Island, including Quarters One and the Confederate Cemetery; and Nahant Marsh.

Participants must get themselves to the starting point of each tour, but then River Action will take it from there. Each tour lasts two hours, rain or shine, making it possible to go on two tours, but likely not three.

Tour times are 9-11 a.m., 1:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

The cost is $12.50 each; to register, call River Action at 563-322-2969 or go to riveraction.org. Participants will receive a card in the mail giving details of exactly where to meet.

Tour No. 1: Travel along Duck Creek Trail beginning in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s planning and public works departments will bring you up to date on new developments along the route.

Tour No. 2: Beginning at Miller Avenue and South Concord Street, this tour will focus on the natural areas of Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake.

Tour No. 3, Arsenal Island: Stops will include the Col. Davenport House, the 1856 bridge pier (which carried the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River), the Civil War Confederate cemetery, the National Cemetery and the historic mansions used as quarters by high-ranking officers, including Quarters One.

Tour No. 4: This is a tour of the Rock Island and Moline riverfronts, beginning at, and returning to, Sunset Park, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway.

Tour No. 5: You will begin and return at the end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline, riding through East Moline and Hampton. Sites will include The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, Hampton Heritage Center, and Black’s Store.

Tour No. 6: Beginning in Rapids City, you'll travel through Port Byron and on up to Cordova and back.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual tour, sponsored by River Action which itself is celebrating 35 years. The nonprofit group promotes the Mississippi River and its watersheds.

