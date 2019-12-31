10 years of news: Take a look back at some of the top Quad-City stories of the 2010s

Davenport turned its attention to projects like Urban Campus, Scott Community College's new downtown campus, The Current, another upscale hotel in a historic building, and Main Street Landing, which adds more flexible space to the riverfront. Gordon Van Tine Commons opened this past summer, the latest in the urban living boom that created at least 1,094 new or substantially renovated apartments downtown since 2000.

Bettendorf's major renovations included the opening of The Bridges Lofts and the new Ascentra Credit Union headquarters in the last year, giving a new look to the city's riverfront and land that will open up with construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge. In East Moline, The Bend development gave the city a new gathering place that includes a concert venue, hotel and bar.

Decade of tech

Ten years ago, on the eve of the 2010s, it was clear that technology was changing our lives forever. But the degree to which things would change was still unclear.

The first iPhone was less than three years old, and it connected to the internet only at glacial speeds. Facebook had just begun its run of social media dominance, and Amazon had only 24,300 employees — a number that would increase to almost 650,000 by the end of the decade.