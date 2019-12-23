50 years of dreams, hopes and hugs: The Quad-Cities' Santa shows no signs of ho-ho-holding still

‘My parents did not have a nickel,” he remembers. “Dad did everything he could possibly do in his life to put food on the table.”

The milkman at one point extended the family’s bill so long his boss threatened to fire him, Peppers said.

“Christmas was very sparse,” he says. But Christmas Day was always joyous. “We didn’t know any better."

Always, for Peppers, the day was about giving. He was delighted to contribute to gifts for his brothers and sisters with money earned from his paper route.

He used to go to the city dump and pick up bikes he used for parts to put together working bicycles in his basement workshop. When he grew older, as part of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, he played Santa to Vietnamese children. After that, he came home and opened the auto shop.

The early days

He played Santa again through a family connection that furthered his Santa career: He began to help his brother, Bob, distribute presents to Davenport homes as part of a Jaycees initiative.