Fifty years ago this month, newly married Jim and Vicki Peterson watched as a house they had purchased was hoisted on wheels and rolled across a four-lane highway to a new location, part of the prep work required to build Interstate 74 in Moline.
While most of us take for granted that the interstate runs through Moline, that wasn't always the case.
The nationwide interstate system that we know today was still being constructed in October of 1969, and the state of Illinois had just wrapped up property acquisition for the Moline stretch, a process that had begun about 10 years earlier.
In May, the state auctioned properties it had acquired, some through condemnation hearings in district court, according to archives of the Moline Daily Dispatch. Buildings either had be moved or salvaged at the buyers' expense, and the land had to be cleared within 30 days or the buildings would be demolished where they stood.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were razed, the Oakwood Country Club was sold, with the organization moving to Coal Valley, and somewhere around 20 houses, including the Petersons', moved to new locations. Others were demolished.
The Moline stretch of I-74 from the Quad-City International Airport at the south to what was then the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge at the north would be part of the 41,000-mile network of divided, controlled-access highways spanning the nation, authorized by the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956.
While the disruption caused by the construction has parallels with today's work on the new Interstate 74 bridge, the interstate was more transformational. The new bridge is a replacement, after all, while the new interstate was a brand new thing that changed America and changed Moline.
"It really disrupted the whole center of the city," Peterson said. "Whole neighborhoods."
Long-time resident and former mayor Stan Leach agrees.
"A huge swath was cut through it," he said of Moline. "Sure it changed the city. But it made it easier to get around. I guess we felt like it was progress."
A Moline Daily Dispatch editorial from June of 1961 noted that the interstate system represented a "fundamental change in the philosophy of moving surface traffic" and that the new arteries "have many effects upon the economic and social complexion of cities" they go through or near.
"The fact that Moline has been included in the interstate program ... is cause for great future expectations," the Dispatch wrote. "The economic benefits which accrue to those communities on the interstate routes can be enormous."
The Moline stretch was dedicated on Dec. 11, 1975, but in 1969, that was six years in the future.
The Peterson house
The house that the Petersons bought was special to them because it was a family home. It had been built during 1947 by Jim Peterson's parents when he was an infant, and he had grown up in it.
As a young couple with the baby, the Petersons needed a house, and "there was a lot of sentiment" tied to Jim's childhood home, Vicki Peterson said. His siblings were older and already had homes, so it made sense that Jim and Vicki should be the ones to buy the home place.
A new foundation was dug on a large lot at 2801 26th St. and the house was prepped. At first, movers weren't going to include the attached, two-car garage, but Jim Peterson insisted. He regrets not insisting that the attached family room be moved, too, but that stayed behind.
Moving was a big undertaking requiring the closure of 19th Street, then a four-lane highway and the main north-south artery through town.
Through the years the two-story house has been a good home. The Petersons planted trees and other landscaping, built an in-ground pool surrounded by a large deck, remodeled the inside at least twice and raised a family.
Not just houses, but apartment buildings, too
Moving buildings was more common years ago, long-time Moline resident and former alderwoman Barb Sandberg said.
"You'd get stalled in traffic because a house was being moved. In today's world, they end up in the landfill," she said of buildings in the way of new projects.
Amazing to consider was the move of at least three brick apartment buildings.
• Two sixplexes: Fred Ebeling, an architect and another life-long Moliner, recalls that when he was a child riding along with his dad on 19th Street, his dad would point to two brick sixplexes near 12th Avenue and say, "'Can you believe they're going to have to move those buildings? Move a brick building?'"
Today these two buildings are at 2201 7th Ave., just south of the First Congregational Church.
On their original site, the bottom floors were built into the ground as garden-level apartments. During the move, those apartments were left behind, with new lower-level apartments built at the new site using brick of a different color, Ebeling said.
• A three-story apartment building: The structure at 19th Street and 7th Avenue was "moved all the way up the hill" to the 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Craig Sommers, a Moliner and former police officer, said.
The building is easy to spot because its modern appearance "looks out of place" in an area of 1800s to early 1900s single-family homes, Sommers said.
• St. George Greek Orthodox Church: The congregation's church stood at 18th Street and 8th Avenue. Church members decided to take a buy-out from the state and build a new church in Rock Island, at 2930 31st Ave.
"It ended up being a blessing," said Marianthe Gartelos Bruniga, whose parents were involved in church leadership at the time.
"We probably would not have had (ourselves) whatever money we got from the state," said Bruniga, who now lives in the Peoria area. "It was an opportunity to have a new church and to move to Rock Island where most of our members were at the time.
"It's always sad to see the original go — it was basically funded by immigrants." But, "the new facility was a positive."
The last service in the original church was held in May of 1971 and the new building was dedicated in 1972.
• Thomas Jefferson Elementary School: The one-story steel-and-brick building was constructed in 1951 and was the newest in the district. But with an address of 2630 27th St., it was in the way of the interstate.
"The first time I heard (that the school would be demolished), I was in grade school and the principal said the interstate was going to go through the boy's bathroom," Sommers said. "The kids got a chuckle out of that."
A new Thomas Jefferson, with a library, was built at 3010 26th Ave., on land that had been part of the Oakwood Country Club golf course. It stands "on the tee-boxes and (north) green," Sommers said.
Except for the library, "if you saw a picture of the old school and the new school, you'd think they were the same," he said.
• Oakwood Country Club: The club took an offer from the state in May of 1966, according to research by the Rock Island County Historical Society. It moved to a new location on U.S. 6 east of the airport and broke ground in 1967.
The former clubhouse was new at the time, having been built in 1955-56, according to archives of the Moline Daily Dispatch. It was purchased by the Moline Turner Association, a German organization, and later was sold to become Next Level Fitness and Athletics.
About 84 acres were purchased by a real estate developer, who sold some land for Jefferson school and the rest for high-end housing.
Diann Moore, a long time Moline resident, remembers the moving of Oakwood vividly because "when my husband and I would be traveling on 23rd Avenue from Moline High School back to where we lived off 19th Street, we would be seeing all kinds of beautiful oak trees, just torn up and lying in huge piles because they took what was Oakwood County Club in the middle of Moline to make I-74. So they kind of went through the valley."
• Eagle Country Home: Also taken for I-74 was a property referred to in newspaper clippings as Eagle Country Home, believed to be a lodge along the north bank of the Rock River belonging to the Eagles fraternal organization.
The road to the "country home" was called the Eagle Country Home Road until the mid-1950s, when the land nearby was developed and it became known as 48th Ave.
Interstate construction
The work in Moline wasn't happening in a vacuum.
All across the country, construction workers were busy building the interstate system, including Interstate 80 in Illinois and Iowa.
About two years after the Peterson house moved, the right-of-way was being purchased in Iowa for a five-mile stretch of Interstate 80 that would extend the highway from where it ended at Brady Street to where a bridge was to be built over the Mississippi near LeClaire.
The second span of the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge had been open since December of 1959, so the spans already were a national link because they conveyed U.S. 6 between Iowa and Illinois.
But on both the Bettendorf and Moline sides, the roadway came down off the bridge to ground level, as the elevated interstate paths were still in the future.
Ask long-time residents what they remember about the actual construction of I-74 in Moline, and they're likely to refer to the "cavern" or "canyon" that was dug north of 23rd Avenue.
"It changed the whole complex of the area," Sandberg said. "It was a channel. To me, that was quite a change."
— With research help from the Rock Island County Historical Society, the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Department of the Davenport Public Library and Colleen Powers, Davenport.