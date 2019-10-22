Lyle Lidholm puts his feet up at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline. Lidholm has been walking the 320-mile Rock River Trail since Sept. 1 and will finish Tuesday in Rock Island. A small party was held Monday at Stoney Creek to celebrate his accomplishment and promote the recreational and tourism opportunities of the trail.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri welcomes Lyle Lidholm, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran, back to Moline. Lidholm was born in Moline but was "kidnapped by my parents at the age of four and taken to Wisconsin," he says with his dry wit.
Lyle Lidholm, left, talks with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Dean "Bareback" Mathias of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club on Monday in Moline. Mathias is the Rock Island County volunteer representative of the Rock River Trail.
With no set trail mapped for those hiking the Rock River Trail, it is up to each hiker to determine their route along the 320-mile river. Last week, Lidholm crossed Highway 26 via a pedestrian bridge on Janesville's north side.
Lidholm holds his trekking poles and his Amish work hat just before starting his hike on the Rock River Trail early last week on Janesville's north side. Lidholm is scheduled to enter Illinois this week as he makes his way to Moline, where the Rock River meets the Mississippi River.
Lyle Lidholm walks along a portion of the Ice Age Trail in Janesville, Wis., that also follows part of the 320-mile Rock River Trail. He got his hat over 40 years ago while helping Amish farmers in Minnesota with a building project.
Lidholm organizes his day pack just before starting a day of hiking on the Rock River Trail on Janesville's north side. His pack included sardines, gingersnaps and Swedish rye bread, a bottle of water and compact discs of Prussian and Austrian marches and Scottish drum music.
Lidholm doesn't carry a smartphone with GPS. Instead he uses old-school maps to find his way on the Rock River Trail. An experienced hiker, Lidholm trekked the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail, 800 miles of the Appalachian Trail and several trails in Europe.
Historic preservationist Lyle Lidholm makes his way past a pre-Civil War-era log cabin revealed in Watertown in 2013. Lidholm helped take the cabin apart and move it to Lebanon, where he helped reconstruct the structure. Lidholm is carrying a broad axe, a tool likely used to build the cabin.
Window stickers representing the Appalachian and Ice Age trails share space on the rear window of Lidholm's sport utility vehicle.
A series of directional signs in Janesville greet Lidholm last week.
Lidholm crosses the Rock River on Janesville's south side last week.
Paper maps are Lidholm's preference as he hikes the 320-mile Rock River Trail.
Lyle Lidholm, an 87-year-old veteran of the Korean War, hiked into Moline on Monday, 51 days since he began walking the Rock River Trail at Horicon Marsh in Wisconsin on Sept. 1.
When he finishes in Rock Island on Tuesday, he will become the first person to have walked the 320-mile trail, which is not so much a trail as numerous cobbled-together sections of bike paths, highway shoulders and country roads, passing through 41 communities.* With no set trail mapped out, it is up to hikers to determine their route.
In Moline, the blue-eyed Swede with snow-white hair and weather-tanned face was greeted at Moline's Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center by Stephanie Acri, mayor of Moline; Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad-Cities; Dean Mathias, an avid bicyclist who is the Rock Island County volunteer representative of the Rock River Trail, and others.
They had gathered both to celebrate Lidholm's personal accomplishment as well as to draw attention to the Rock River Trail and its recreational and tourism opportunities.
While Mathias offered gifts from Moline — Lagomarcino's chocolates and a caramel apple and Bent River Brewing Co's oatmeal stout — Lidholm, a Moline native now living in Wisconsin, reflected on his journey so far, including that it was very windy on Monday.
With a dry wit, he recounted a day of rain near Oregon, Illinois, a boxer (dog) who kept him "at bay" for about 15 minutes and a time when, walking along a four-lane highway, two pickup trucks veered over toward him as though to run him over before correcting back.
"It was a fright," he said. "I also lost my way a few times."
But all in all, "people were really nice," he said. Several paid for meals and offered him rides. "One young man thought I was homeless and offered me some pizza."
Lidholm averages about 10 miles per day and is a hiking veteran. He walked 850 miles of the Appalachian Trail before double stress fractures in one of his feet forced him to quit, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin (1,200 miles, mostly in the winter, some of it in snowshoes) and a trail in Europe that included the Pyrenees.
Lidholm hikes in a shirt and pants with suspenders, a pair of L.L. Bean Cresta hiking boots that now have logged about 3,500 miles, a Sierra Club backpack and two walking sticks.
At the beginning of his journey, a friend would shuttle him home each night to Watertown, Wisconsin. Once he got into Illinois, volunteer "trail angels" helped move his truck and shuttle him back and forth as he stayed at hotels or with friends/relatives.
* The true end of the Rock River Trail is on Milan’s Big Island, where the Hennepin Canal and Rock River empty into the Mississippi River, but because of flooding, that is inaccessible, bicyclist Mathias said. Instead, Lindholm will conclude at Black Hawk State Historic Site. That will have to do.