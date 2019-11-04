DAVENPORT – Darci Lynne Farmer, 2017 winner of NBC's “America's Got Talent,” is coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Tickets ($29.75, $49.75 & $99.75 VIP) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com.
A 15-year-old native of Oklahoma City, Farmer was 12 when she won “America’s Got Talent” — by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, according to a Monday tour release.
“Darci Lynne Farmer continues to impress audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years,” it said.
The episode when she earned AGT's “Golden Buzzer” has been viewed over 63 million times.
In her live show, Farmer is accompanied by her musical friends, including a diva-esque rabbit, Petunia; a shy and soulful mouse, Oscar, and a sarcastic old woman, Edna. Singing through her friends has helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had, and has helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness, the release said.
Following her win on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” she's been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “TODAY.” Her first Christmas special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” aired on NBC on Dec. 11, 2018 and, in January 2019, Farmer returned to the "America’s Got Talent" stage for AGT “The Champions” and won second place.
For more information, visit DarciLynne.com.