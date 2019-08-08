Next summer the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will stage the first-ever Major League Baseball game in the Hawkeye State — in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the classic film "Field of Dreams" was shot.
MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will be nationally broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 13.
“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”
Construction on the small ballpark that will house the game will begin next week, exactly one year from the date of the game and a little more than 30 years from the release of the movie starring Kevin Costner and based on W.P. Kinsella’s Shoeless Joe novel.