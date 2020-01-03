Daughter-in-law Linda Minnaert said, “She loves nice clothes, and I have four wardrobes in my basement with her clothes for different seasons. Vera can remember what clothes she has in those wardrobes and will ask that we bring certain items of her clothing to the hospital. She also wears jewelry every day, and she is very aware of how she looks, and I think that helps to keep her going every day.”

Minnaert also plays cards with other residents as well as with her sons and their wives.

The birthday lady also admits to liking chocolate candy and cereal mix.

Her children commented on how good their mother’s memory is. “She really is in excellent health," Linda Minnaeart said.

Vera (Rist) Minnaert was born Jan. 1, 1916, in Kewanee. She married Walter (Bud) Minnaert on Feb. 6, 1937, in Atkinson, where the couple made their home. Mr. Minnaert died in 1956 at the age of 43, when Vera Minnaert was 37 years old.

Minnaert worked at the Atkinson Post Office until her retirement and prior to that, she drove a school bus. Her sons recalled that she also washed the football uniforms for the football team when they were students at the former Atkinson High School.