EAST MOLINE — Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will perform at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., at 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020. They were last in the Q-C in 2016 at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center.
The 55-year-old Kentucky native has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, spanning a 34-year career. As one-half of the legendary mother/daughter duo "The Judds," Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," according to a tour release.
She has received over 60 industry awards, and created 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”
Wynonna and The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well," encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.
The album features special guests Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi, and Timothy B. Schmit. NPR’s Ann Powers noted that “With her tight band behind her after touring together for several years, she just sounds like she’s home…You can just feel the grin on her face.”
Wynonna & the Big Noise released its first single, "Something You Can't Live Without," in 2013. It was Judd's first new solo material in four years. She also made guest appearances on albums by Willie Nelson and Colt Ford that year and was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."
For more information, visit www.wynonna.com. Tickets for the Rust Belt show are $35-$85, available at eventbrite.com.