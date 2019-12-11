You are the owner of this article.
Midwest Writing Center discussion canceled
Midwest Writing Center discussion canceled

Sarah Elgatian

BETTENDORF — A Midwest Writing Center discussion scheduled for Wednesday night, Dec. 11, at the Bettendorf Public Library, has been canceled. 

