{{featured_button_text}}
041719-qct-qca-portillos-002

Portillo’s Director of New Restaurant Openings, Jeff Deppe, left talks about the catering side of the new restaurant business located on 53rd Street to members of the media Tuesday.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

Saying "I do" in the future? How about doing that with Portillo's Italian beef?

Portillo’s, the fast/casual restaurant known for its menu of Chicago-style deli favorites, has launched wedding packages that offer late-night catering for receptions.

The Newlywed Spread catering package offers a flowing cheese-sauce fountain, served with Portillo’s signature crinkle-cut fries and onion rings. Packages can also include Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs with toppings on the side for more than 100 guests.

The Love at First Bite Shop-N-Ship package offers food for 50 guests, including hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, condiments and a heart-shaped chocolate cake, along with some Portillo's paper caps. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The newlywed catering packages are limited to destinations in the local restaurant’s delivery area. They must be booked at least 90 days in advance at 866-986-2333, option 3.

For more information, go to portillos.com/weddings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments