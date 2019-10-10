Would Superman fly as Davenport’s 3rd Ward alderman?
Probably not, but two voters cast write-in ballots for the Man of Steel anyway in Tuesday’s election. Davenport voters selected two candidates for mayor and 3rd, 4th and 5th ward city council representatives who will advance to a runoff election Nov. 5.
Voters cast a total of 6,581 ballots, with 25 of them write-ins, said Roxanna Moritz, Scott County auditor and commissioner of elections.
Other write-ins included Davenport School board member Clyde Mayfield for 4th Ward alderman.
“For every position voteable on the ballot, there’s a write-in position: a line and a bubble,” said Roland Caldwell, operations manager for the Scott County auditor’s office. Voters must fill in the blank and check the bubble for the write-in vote to count.
Poll workers write down the names, then make tick marks beside the names for how many votes that person receives.
During a general election, Caldwell said, poll workers start at 6 a.m. and put in a day of about 16 hours. Then they tally write-in votes, adding extra time to their days.
A Republican and a Democrat check the write-ins, verifying each other’s work.
“Sometimes voters write nasty things; obscenities or vulgarities,” Caldwell said.
Sometimes, in smaller elections, write-in candidates win.
In November 2020, Scott County officials expect hundreds of write-ins. In 2012, Caldwell said, voters cast hundreds of write-in votes, including for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse for County Ag Extension Council; and Ron Paul and Darth Vader, respectively, for president and vice president.
Not only is it a burden for poll workers, but it also holds up election results, Moritz said.
“This is serious,” said Moritz, who received a write-in vote for mayor of Davenport. “There’s an obligation for the voters to know what they’re doing going into the polls.”