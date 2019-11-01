MOLINE — World Relief Moline invites area residents to meet and celebrate their refugee immigrant neighbors at the “Passport to Journey” event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Local refugees and nonprofit leaders will speak and in addition to dinner, there will be a silent auction, and local and international musicians and dancers.
Performers and speakers include representatives from Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Imani Praise Group; Karen Cultural Organization; Teranga Drum Circle; Chris Briitton; Leslie Klipsch, director of communication, Empower Tanzania; Ann McGlynn, director of communication at St. Paul Lutheran Church; Chantal Nabegeni, former refugee; and Denise Kelly, director of human resources at XPAC.
Tickets, at $40 each, are available through Monday, Nov. 4, by calling World Relief Moline at 309-764-2279 or at the office at 1852 16th St., Moline, or online at eventbrite.com. The deadline for tickets is Nov. 4 as the dinner is being catered and a specific number is necessary.
Laura Fontaine, director of World Relief Moline, said, “Since the (Trump) administration has proposed cutting the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. to a historic low of 18,000 in the fiscal year 2020, resettlement offices like World Relief Moline need more support than ever to continue welcoming refugees and helping them rebuild their lives.”
She said, “Each year, World Relief helps hundreds of refugees – victims of war and persecution around the globe replant their lives in the Quad-Cities. World Relief staff and volunteers walk alongside newcomers, providing support as they adjust to their new community.”
Through World Relief’s housing assistance, employment services, English classes, and other practical programs, Fontaine said, “Refugees are seizing the opportunity to build a new life in America.”
The auction includes a variety of items from the Middle East, East Asia, Africa, and Central America ranging from tapestries and authentic clothes to table cloths and pillows as well as items from local businesses.
There also will be silent auction items from the White Sox, Bears, local sports teams, Quad City Symphony tickets (including the Harry Potter Symphony), Hot Glass, local painters and more.