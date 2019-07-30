MOLINE — One of the hottest topics in agriculture these days is the possibility of raising industrial hemp as a crop, but questions abound — what kind of equipment is needed, what kind of return can one expect, where are the markets?
University of Illinois Extension will present some answers during an Introduction to Industrial Hemp workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Western Illinois University - Quad Cities, 3300 River Drive.
The signing of the Illinois hemp bill has provided opportunities for the cultivation, distribution and processing of hemp for fiber, grain and CBD. This versatile cash crop has the potential to empower small farmers and revitalize farming communities, according to the Extension.
Farmers can learn more about the options available in legal hemp production in these sessions:
• Hemp Basics, led by Phillip Alberti, University of Illinois commercial agriculture educator. The session will cover types of hemp, production systems, licensing, rules and regulations, end products and an update on hemp in Illinois.
• CBD Production, led by Steve Tomlins, farm manager at Turtle Creek Gardens, Delevan, Wis. The session will cover seed sources, starting from seeds/transplants, growth stages, production concerns, fertility and pest/disease issues.
• Floral Processing Strategies and Equipment, led by Brian Lavin, sales manager at Building Vision & Variety in Naperville, Ill. The session will cover processing methods, processing equipment and costs and recommendations.
Cost of the workshop is $10 per person. To register, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
For more information, call sponsoring Illinois Extension offices: in Rock Island County, 309-756-9978; in Henry/Stark counties, 309-932-3447; and in Mercer County, 309-582-5106.
The workshop will be repeated on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Wyoming, Ill.