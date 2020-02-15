You are the owner of this article.
Workshop covers stream bank stabilization
Workshop covers stream bank stabilization

081216-JDC-AA-025

Stream bank erosion: This is the sight after a heavy rainfall in 2016 in Silvis.

 FILE PHOTO

A workshop on stream bank restoration will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.

Chris Haring will cover the common types of stream bank erosion and solutions for stabilization. His talk is aimed at land owners with backyard streams, construction workers and civil engineers and is sponsored by the Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group.

Haring is a professional geologist with more than 25 years of experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and in private consulting covering hydrology/hydraulics, river engineering and fluvial geomorphology (the science dealing with the nature and origin of the earth's topographic features).

The cost is $20 per person, including lunch. To register, go to: http://www.partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org/2020/01/streambank-restoration-workshop/.

Haring's work experience includes the design, review and construction of stream bank restoration and stabilization measures, including bioengineering, re-directive and bank line protection, streambed-grade control structures, channel and floodplain restoration projects, and watershed assessments.

He has completed more than 400 stabilization and restoration projects using various practices and has reviewed designs for the state of Illinois on another 600 plus projects since 2003.

