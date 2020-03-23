Working from home? Here are some tips and tricks

For many Quad-Citians dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, another day at the office now means working on a laptop at the kitchen table, surrounded by children, pets and other household distractions as offices close or adjust the way they operate.
With kids who are arguing, dishes begging to be done, Netflix at the ready, bored pets and more, how in the world is a person to get anything done?
The good news is that plenty of Quad-Citians are used to working from home, and they’ve got years of tips to help you, or at the very least, to give you solace you aren’t alone.
Here is their advice:
• Get dressed as though you were heading into the office if you want to, but it’s OK to wear pajamas or loungewear, too.
“I think it's possible to be professional in a really non-professional setting as long as you take your work seriously,” said Linnea Crowther, of Rock Island, a senior writer at legacy.com who has worked from home since 2006.
• Set up your workspace at a table, not on the couch.
If you’re able to work from your couch, great, but if you’re tempted to watch TV or relax, set up what you need at your dining room or kitchen table, said Kristen Henning, of Rock Island. Henning works in accounting at Deere & Co. World Headquarters and has been working from home about one day a week for the last several years.
• If others in your household work from home, set up your own space.
“We’ve learned to limit our contact throughout the day,” said Kelly Rehnberg, of Davenport, a photographer at Cadenza Photo Imaging, which specializes in weddings. She and her husband, Leif, have both worked from home for years.
At first, the two tried to work from the same office, but found it was easier to focus if they weren’t in the same room and tempted to chat.
• Set clear boundaries and expectations — especially if you have kids at home.
“When I work from home, I have an ‘office’ upstairs that I can use and shut the door so I can focus on work,” said Ryan Mandle, of Moline, a dealer support solutions product owner with the Parts Division at John Deere.
His wife, Cat, is a stay-at-home mom to their children Lorali, 8; Annabel, 5; and Benjamin, 4. If Cat needs to run errands without the kids, the two work together to find the most convenient time.
• Keep the kids occupied.
Cat Mandle said she tries to keep the kids occupied with chores and picking up their rooms where they often are distracted by the toys they find. The kids love playing on iPads, gaming systems such as Nintendo, watching Netflix, and playing “lots of games.
When all that fails, we pull out the blankets and make a fort,” she said.
“Take it one hour at a time; it’s just how life goes. We have good days and bad days. … This, too, shall pass.”
• Do the kids need more structure? Create a schedule with them.
Rehnberg’s son, Liam, 12, loves schedules, she said, so his days are mapped out with a combination of chores, playing with the dogs, academic time, reading and more.
“You have to be OK with your child being ‘bored,’ and it’s not always your job to fix that for them,” she said.
If your children are younger, take advantage of naptime and streaming services such as Disney+, Henning said.
• Take video conferences in well-lit, comfortable areas.
Every workplace is different, but Crowther found the best place to take conference videos was in her kitchen.
“You don't have to be in a neat-as-a-pin home office in order to have a good meeting.”
• Take breaks.
Since you aren’t regularly meeting with coworkers or running to the printer, consider taking a walk on your lunch break, or setting a timer to stretch and walk around for a few minutes every hour, Crowther said.
• Listen to music or white noise.
If you don’t have children to tend to, Crowther suggests listening to a white-noise track on YouTube or a music-streaming service through headphones to help you drown out the desire to do other things around the house.
• Exercise when you can.
“I transitioned from a job where I was moving/walking a decent amount. You’d be shocked at how fast the weight will come on when you have the option to work from the couch with unlimited access to your fridge,” Rehnberg said.
• Do your best, and look for the positives.
Working at home means making due with fewer resources. For Henning, that means working without a printer or the double monitors she has on her work desk.
“It’s definitely easier to go into work,” Henning said, “but sometimes you get the most done at home when not as many people can interrupt you.”
Mandle also prefers working from his office at work, and finds he is most productive when he is there. The silver lining, though, is that working from home will save gas and mileage, as well as about 30 to 40 minutes per day of commuting.
