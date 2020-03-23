Working from home? Here are some tips and tricks

For many Quad-Citians dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, another day at the office now means working on a laptop at the kitchen table, surrounded by children, pets and other household distractions as offices close or adjust the way they operate.

With kids who are arguing, dishes begging to be done, Netflix at the ready, bored pets and more, how in the world is a person to get anything done?

The good news is that plenty of Quad-Citians are used to working from home, and they’ve got years of tips to help you, or at the very least, to give you solace you aren’t alone.

Here is their advice:

• Get dressed as though you were heading into the office if you want to, but it’s OK to wear pajamas or loungewear, too.

“I think it's possible to be professional in a really non-professional setting as long as you take your work seriously,” said Linnea Crowther, of Rock Island, a senior writer at legacy.com who has worked from home since 2006.

• Set up your workspace at a table, not on the couch.