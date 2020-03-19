Without a hitch, almost: Couple finds emergency Quad-Cities wedding spot despite virus

Sarah Bertenthal and Michael Pogvara were planning a small "first" wedding anyway, with a bigger, Jewish wedding in Argentina on March 18, 2021.

They arranged for a civil ceremony on Wednesday, March 18, at the courthouse in Kane County, Illinois, to make attendance convenient for Pogvara's parents who live in the Chicago area. The date also would be exactly a year before their "real" wedding.

Then the COVID-19 virus hit, and the Kane County Courthouse closed for weddings until April 20.

Well, no problem, the couple thought. They could just come to the Quad-Cities where Bertenthal's mother, Rabbi Linda, of Temple Emmanuel, could arrange for them to be married by a friend who is a judge.

But as it turned out, the judge is in Mexico.

So, they switched gears, got their marriage license in Rock Island County and planned for Rabbi Linda to conduct a civil ceremony in Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The outdoor venue was available and guests could keep a safe distance.

But, not so quick. Tuesday brought a forecast of rain for Wednesday. In seeking an indoor venue, Sarah's dad, Philip, suggested the River Room of the new Hyatt Hotel in East Moline.