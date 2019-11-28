Raymond Phillips’ most prized possessions sit together on a table in his Rock Island apartment. There’s his life savings: five pennies, three nickels and a dime. There’s his water bottle. And, most important of all, there’s his inhaler.
Phillips, who's almost 70, has a chronic lung disease. He uses the inhaler dozens of times each day—whenever he puts on clothes, washes dishes, gets up to use the bathroom, fights off a coughing fit while watching TV.
“I can hardly breathe,” he said, choking down a cough.
On the back of the inhaler is a small number that reads how many puffs are left. Phillips can’t read it. He doesn’t have glasses.
Phillips has been homeless for years. Born in Chicago, he came to the Quad-Cities five years ago to be with his mother, now 99 years old.
He mostly bounced around Davenport, sleeping on a friend’s porch, in old cars, in open spaces around the area. He’s now in an apartment, supported by a local nonprofit.
It's helped him eke by. He has a few blankets, some pillows and a few pairs of jeans.
But winter has arrived, and with it the cold.
“I need clothes,” Phillips said. “I only have what’s on my back now.”
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!