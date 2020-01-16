Winter storm with snow, then sleet and freezing rain, to move into Quad-Cities Friday

Some of the coldest weather of the year will start to move in Friday, bringing with it 3 to 5 inches of snow. The snow is expected to be followed by sleet and freezing rain and dangerous wind chills, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins said the winter storm is moving from the Denver area east to the Quad-Cities or just north of the Quad-Cities.

Weather models agree there will be a winter storm, with the only question as to when the snow will changed over to sleet and freezing rain, Cousins said.

“Confidence is very high that there will be a winter storm moving across the area tomorrow (Friday) through Saturday,” he said. “We’re anticipating 3 to 5 inches of snow before the precipitation changes to sleet and freezing rain, which will crust over the snow.

“We’re expecting the snow to start around noon, and it could be heavy at times,” he added. The sleet and freezing rain is expected to hit the area sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m Friday. It could be straight rain if the temperatures remain warm enough.

Both the high and low temperatures for Friday are expected to be 27 degrees.