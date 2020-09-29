Winola Elementary playground becomes a palette for art class

“The cart challenges me each day to work on my organization skills,” he said, “(It) also forces you to make some changes to your lessons.”

Aiden, 9, painted various colors of pink and red in his circle.

“It’s worth wearing a mask to get to come (to school),” he said, adding he's glad to see his friends again. He enjoys the hands-on art project. For Aiden, remote learning brought technical difficulties. When he heard he would attend in person, he was “pretty happy.”

Vermeer mapped out the blacktop and used a graphic-design program to determine the size of each section where students would paint their works. Students helped measure and chalk-line the area. The painted sections will make a large S-shaped path across the entire blacktop on the playground.

“They’re having a lot of fun with the measuring; they’re really into the whole construction of it,” Vermeer said.

Teachers are facing challenges across the nation. Balancing in-person and remote learning has been an obstacle for Vermeer.

“More challenging than the cart has been the instructional videos,” he said. Vermeer, a guitarist in a local rock band, is used to playing guitar as a teaching tool in his art class.