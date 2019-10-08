The Sauk Trail Organization for Preservation (STOP II) and Black Hawk College are sponsoring a program on the local impact of proposed wind turbines in Burns and Kewanee Township at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.
The presentation will be given at Black Hawk East College's Hoge auditorium. Speakers will be Kevon Maetis of Michigan, national vice president of Wind Action; Kendall Guither of Walnut, president of the Informed Farmer Coalition and a speaker to be announced from the American Bird Conservancy of Virginia
For more information, contact STOP Wind Henry County IL on Facebook or call Jani Tiska, 309-854-2771.