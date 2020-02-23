Wind farm manager: 'I love to get up there and soak in the view'

Technicians go outdoors at the top to find the red aviation lights and the weather vane anemometer for measuring wind speed. The techs stand about two feet from the edge wearing full harnesses and suspension systems with lanyards, and they are 100 percent tied off with the lanyards to the safety rails. Everyone gets training for rescues at heights once a year, and refresher training sessions are offered as the year goes on.

Casteel recalled his first time outside on top of a turbine.

“It was a snow/sleet situation so it was a little bit rough,” he said. “It makes you slow down and makes you watch where you're stepping. That was a long time ago. We won't let anybody go up there if there's a chance ice might be forming.”

Rescue drills performed

Casteel's team does drills with the local medical assistance crews occasionally, but those staff remain on the ground. If someone needs CPR at the top of the turbine, it's provided by Invenergy technicians. Everyone carries a site radio and a cellphone.

“Even our local fire department and EMS teams — we do drills with them occasionally — they don't perform rescues at heights. They receive people once we get them down. They're really there to take over once we do what we're trained to do,” he said.