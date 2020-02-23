Wind farm manager: 'I love to get up there and soak in the view'

ANDOVER — Eight years ago, a couple of guys Travis Casteel knew had gotten jobs with the new wind farm in Henry County, but he was still hesitant to inquire about a job.
“Once I found out you didn't have to have any kind of background in the industry, I was definitely interested in it,” he said.
He started working for Invenergy's phase one Bishop Hill Wind Center as an entry-level technician in 2013, when the 133-turbine wind farm was just under 2 years old. Both phases one and two since have been sold.
Phase three is a 53-turbine wind farm between Andover and Woodhull in Henry County. The total assessed valuation of phase three when built was over $19 million. Invenergy has a power purchase agreement for phase three with WPPI Energy of Sun Prairie, Wis.
The farm produces enough energy to power 40,000 homes, according to the company. One turbine will produce in one hour three and one-third times the energy that a single home uses in one month.
Training provided
Training for the position was either in-house or provided by General Electric, the turbine manufacturer, at Schenectady, N.Y., Casteel said. The technician's job involves standard maintenance, things like greasing, cleaning, torquing bolts and realigning the transmission system so the gearbox and the generator are lined up perfectly.
Casteel noted successful job candidates can take community college courses for wind technicians, although such courses aren't specifically geared to General Electric turbines. He said Invenergy also says people with auto repair experience are be trained to work on wind turbines.
Casteel became lead technician for Bishop Hill phase one in 2015, working closely with the operations manager who has since gone on the head the firm's training group. In 2016, Casteel was promoted to operations and maintenance manager.
Currently filling that role for phase three, he spends a lot of time working in the office, coordinating many aspects of the operations of the wind farm, including working with the engineering department and the safety group, planning how to spend his budget, and coordinating the six-member crew of technicians.
“With our parent company in Chicago and environmental health and safety groups 200 miles away, we're kind of expected to do our thing out here and make sure (the wind farm) operates to the best of our abilities,” he said. “Then the technicians are 300 feet in the air several miles from me ... from the safety aspect of the job, we have to make sure they're doing that, too.”
They're 'industrial athletes'
In his management role, he doesn't climb up the turbines as often as he did when he worked as a technician, but that remains one of his favorite parts of what he considers a rewarding job.
“To me, it's fun,” he said. “I love to get up there and soak in the view. When you live in an area that's flat, it's nice to get up high.”
He reflected on the energy and strength it takes to climb 300 feet to the top of a tower.
“It's definitely a physical job,” he said. “Not so much for me anymore. (Technicians) have been coined 'industrial athletes' — it's a new term for the kind of work these guys are doing. They start their day with stretching and a warm-up routine and take a lot of pride in that it's not something everyone could be doing day in and day out.”
Technicians ascend turbines in pairs. If the task at hand has potential for a rescue, they even have a third person with them, possibly on the ground at the site. Going up, they take two bags of equipment plus safety equipment. There is a hoist in the tower that will take containers to the top in about five minutes.
During the ascent, they stop at platforms every 60 to 70 feet to rest and check bolt flanges and torques.
You have free articles remaining.
Inside at the top is the nacelle — a room about the size of a school bus where they can stand up and follow narrow walkways around the gearbox and other equipment. The main confined places where technicians work are the bullet-shaped areas between the blades that house motors and batteries. The batteries are used to shut down the turbines safely in case of a power loss.
Technicians go outdoors at the top to find the red aviation lights and the weather vane anemometer for measuring wind speed. The techs stand about two feet from the edge wearing full harnesses and suspension systems with lanyards, and they are 100 percent tied off with the lanyards to the safety rails. Everyone gets training for rescues at heights once a year, and refresher training sessions are offered as the year goes on.
Casteel recalled his first time outside on top of a turbine.
“It was a snow/sleet situation so it was a little bit rough,” he said. “It makes you slow down and makes you watch where you're stepping. That was a long time ago. We won't let anybody go up there if there's a chance ice might be forming.”
Rescue drills performed
Casteel's team does drills with the local medical assistance crews occasionally, but those staff remain on the ground. If someone needs CPR at the top of the turbine, it's provided by Invenergy technicians. Everyone carries a site radio and a cellphone.
“Even our local fire department and EMS teams — we do drills with them occasionally — they don't perform rescues at heights. They receive people once we get them down. They're really there to take over once we do what we're trained to do,” he said.
To date, talk of rescues is just that: talk. It's hypothetical. In fact he said since he and all the technicians recognize the inherent danger of the job and the focus on safety is paramount, they feel it's actually safer than factory jobs or other industrial jobs. “But we want to be prepared for anything,” he said.
Phase three's 53 turbines will go out of warranty when they are 2 years old in May. Casteel's crew started warranty inspections Feb. 3 and plans to finish those by the end of March, turning the data over to Invenergy's engineering team to review and submit to General Electric.
Casteel takes pride in the maintenance they're giving to the turbines. “We feel we can extend the life of the farm beyond the manufacturers' date,” he said.
He said it could be argued that you're better off replacing older, lower megawatt turbines with new higher-capacity ones.
“That is not typically something we're doing at the moment,” he said. “We feel we're better off trying to extend the life of what we have.”
Towers could be replaced
Nevertheless, he said towers could ultimately be replaced, noting the 53 turbines he oversees are 2.5-megawatt capacity, while those in phases one and two were 1.5-to-1.7-megawatt capacity.
He said if the decision is made to replace towers, the concrete bases would be tested as they were when they were originally poured. The 100 miles of cable underground between the turbines and Bishop Hill and overhead from Bishop Hill to the Ameren substation at Kewanee could be very expensive to replace.
He also said he didn't know how long contracts with property owners last. “Some people may love the income and say, 'If you want to rebuild, rebuild!'” he said. “I don't know the exact span of those contracts, how long they go.”
He said when he first started, he wasn't knowledgeable about wind energy. “I didn't understand what was going on. But now I like answering questions for people.”
He cited as an example people who want to know why the power is being sold out of state. “We may have sold the power to a company that's in another state, but the power is used locally, and there's really no way around that,” he said.
What else does Casteel like about the job?
“The impact that we can have on our communities and our environment,” he said. “That drew me to the job. The uniqueness of the job. It's just a good topic of conversation.”