Who's in the news?

Eastern Iowa area legislators have been honored by the the Iowa Pet Alliance as Legislators of the Year for the 2020 session.

Among the honorees were:

Sen. Jim Lykam (D-Davenport)

Rep. Ross Paustian (R-Walcott)

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton)

Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt)

Rep. Mary Wolfe (D-Clinton)

The legislators led the way on companion animal welfare legislation, advancing bills to protect the pets of Iowa and opposing policies that would roll back current protections.

Most notably, the Community and Pet Protection Act (HF737) was passed this year to strengthen Iowa’s animal cruelty laws, ensuring those who abuse, neglect, or torture a pet are held accountable.

