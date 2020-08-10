Who's in the news?

Four Quad-City students have been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.
Local high school scholarship winners were:
- Grace Almgren, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee (Davenport)
- Emma Janecek, West Locust Hy-Vee (Davenport)
- Amira Siddique, Avenue of Cities Hy-Vee (Moline)
- Sarah Sorrell, Milan Hy-Vee
Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years.
Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.
