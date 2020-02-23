Whitey's plant manager enjoys work even after 43 years on the job

Gary Neer, 58, is one of those few people who can count on one hand the number of days he didn’t really want to go to work in a nearly 43-year career. And he would even have a thumb and little finger to spare.
Then again, his job is one that many people might enjoy — making local favorite Whitey’s Ice Cream, or more specifically, serving as manager of the plant in Moline where the ice cream is made.
The most enjoyable part of his job is knowing he’s making people happy, he said.
Neer likes to quote the late owner Bob Tunberg as to why he can feel that way. “Bob Tunberg used to have a saying, ‘You never see a sad person with an ice cream cone,’” Neer said. “And it’s true.”
The Whitey's chain has been owned by the Tunberg family since 1953.
Neer recalled a recent two-week cruise he took with his wife. There were some grumpy older fellows on board, he said. “But they go to that soft-serve machine, and they've got a smile on their face."
Neer said he likes the fact that he knows he’s making a difference in people's lives, too. “You are making a difference — even for a while — when they eat that malt or shake or couple dips of ice cream,” he said.
He started in high school
For Neer, who wears a smile so naturally you would think he just got done eating a dip of his favorite Whitey’s flavor (German chocolate cake), his career began back in high school.
What is now a loading dock for the plant on 41st Street was at that time a store that sold soft-serve ice cream for Whitey’s. It really was more like a convenience store than anything else, Neer said.
After graduating from Moline High School, he worked third shift on the line for Deere & Co., but he kept his Whitey’s job. Two and a half years later, he made the transition to Whitey’s only.
He’s been in the ice cream business ever since, and he clearly knows it from top to bottom.
These days, Neer starts his workday between 2 and 3 a.m., sanitizing the equipment so the 30 employees he supervises can come in at 5 a.m. and start making ice cream.
Sometimes Neer’s work is done by 10 or 11 a.m., sometimes not until 3 or 4 p.m. “You come in, and when you're done, you’re done,” he said.
The job has changed greatly over the years, he noted. “Where before I could come in and make ice cream for six hours and walk away, now, I can do the same thing, and have two to three hours of paperwork.
“We have to log everything that comes in and goes out and where it goes,” he explained. “For the consumer, it’s great. But for the worker, it’s kind of a headache. But we do what we got to do. For the safety, it’s worth it.”
Machines do the work
The process is more machine-oriented these days.
The stainless steel tanks might remind one more of a brewery than an ice cream facility.
Large beaters stir a mixture of sugar, cream and milk with vanilla and yellow coloring inside 300-gallon tanks. The basic ice cream mixture comes from Prairie Farms in Springfield.
From there, the mixture is pumped to four flavor vats that mix in various flavors, such as chocolate chip cookie dough. The mix is then sent down a pipe and comes out as either a series of pint-size cups or 1.75-quart or 3-gallon containers, which are then sent to a freezer.
“Say I am making the Oreo mini malts. I add the vanilla, the yellow color (to the original ice cream mix), and that’s it,” Neer said.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s then stirred and piped through another machine.
“That breaks up the Oreos and then injects them into the ice cream,” Neer said. “Then it’s blended together, then it’s pumped into the little 12-ounce cups.
“Same thing with 1.75 quarts — it’s all mechanically filled and dated.”
The various flavors cycle through over a three-week period.
As many as 300 gallons an hour are made by one machine — 600 gallons by the two Whitey’s has. A total of 22,000 cups might be made during a six-hour span.
Flavors come from everywhere
Whitey’s makes about 65 to 70 flavors a year and carries 35 to 40 at a time. Seasonal favorites include pumpkin in the fall; peppermint, Oreo, grasshopper and eggnog at Christmas; and key lime, super blueberry and bananagram in the spring.
“There’s a lot of seasonal,” Neer said. “One of the biggest we bring out is always pumpkin. We have people calling in August, ‘When are you bringing pumpkin out?' "
September is the answer. And its season lasts through Thanksgiving, sometimes even close to Christmas, depending on the demand.
How does Whitey’s choose its flavors? Some ideas come from customers, with staffers writing them down and turning them over to corporate; others come from staffers' vacation discoveries. Whitey’s also works with about five flavor companies that might send 15 to 20 flavors out.
Whitey’s also has flavor contests, Neer said.
It’s all a far cry from his earlier years, when he also worked at the 16th Street location, making ice cream.
“We used to do what was called batch ice cream,” Neer said. Five gallons of ice cream mix might lead to 10 gallons at a time of a particular flavor. “On a good hour, when we had both machines going, you might be able to make 120 gallons an hour,” he said. “Now you make 600-plus an hour.”
The batch type is not made anymore, Neer said. Rather the process, now called continuous freezing, lasts until he runs out of ice cream mix. “That’s really evolved around here, the speed especially,” he said.
But one thing has not changed since Day One — the quality of the product.
Neer admitted he knows a lot about ice cream, whether it’s how cold the Whitey’s storage freezer is (23 below zero, or 60 below if you calculate the windchill factor, due to fans that help with the freezing) or how air affects the making of ice cream and its stabilizing.
“I am always learning,” he said.
Not surprised by success
Neer also knows Whitey’s is plenty successful with its nine franchises in the Quad-Cities, the result of the amazing growth that has taken place during his long tenure with the company.
But Neer can’t really say he’s amazed at that growth.
“I would be lying if I said I was amazed because they have always put the quality first,” he said. “Their philosophy is: ‘Make it the way we like it, and sell it for what you have to.'"
The man who supervises all production of Whitey’s ice cream is very happy with his career choice, too.
“You got to enjoy your job,” he tells his kids. “If you enjoy your job, it’s not even like you are working.”