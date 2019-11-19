Whitey's Ice Cream has concocted a butterscotch-flavored, Harry Potter-themed ice cream exclusively for concertgoers attending the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's presentation of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert" Saturday at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
For the first time, Whitey's was inspired to transform a delicious and popular beverage from the books and films into an ice cream, which will be offered only to concertgoers.
Created to celebrate QCSO's “Harry Potter” series, Whitey's butterscotch offering is a butter-flavored ice cream with streaks of butterscotch throughout, said Whitey's Vice President Annika Tunberg.
“We have a lot of Harry Potter fans that work at Whitey’s, and after attending this show in the past and seeing how much the community comes together for this amazing event, we thought it would be a fun tie-in to offer ice cream with a little Harry Potter flare,” she said.
"We reached out to the Adler with the idea," she said. "They loved it, so luckily we were able to make it work."
Tunberg said the Whitey's crew discussed a number of ways they could make the ice cream a reality. “We tried a handful of ideas to make this work and landed on a very tasty creation,” she said.
For now, this ice cream will be a limited-edition offering, served only at the Adler during Saturday's shows. “But if people really like it, we won’t rule out making it a regular flavor in our stores,” Tunberg said. “Hopefully it is a success and we can be back with the flavor again next year.”
Tickets are still available for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St, Davenport. For tickets and more information, visit qcso.org.