Following is a list of fireworks displays scheduled in the Quad-City area.
Tuesday
Red, White and Boom!: 5-10 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Mississippi River at 17th Street, Rock Island, and Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. LeClaire and Centennial parks in Davenport will be closed because of high water. 309-732-7275 or 563-322-1706. Free.
Food, children’s activities, music by Avon Dale, fireworks: 6-10 p.m., Richmond Hill Park, HK Robinson Drive and S. Stewart Street, Geneseo. 309-944-2686.
Fireworks at the Quarter (Past Curfew): 6:30-10 p.m., The Quarter, Beacon Harbor Parkway at the Mississippi River, East Moline. 309-752-1599. Free.
Milan fireworks: 9 p.m., Camden Park, 2701 1st St. E., Milan.
Lighted Parade and Fireworks Festival: 8 p.m., Orion Middle School (parade); Orion High School (fireworks). Free.
Fireworks: 8:30 p.m., Lake Matherville, off U.S. 67, Matherville. Donations accepted for the Matherville Volunteer Fire Department.
Wednesday
Galva Freedom Fest (run, food, parade, fireworks): 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Galva. 309-932-2555. Free.
Fourth of July parade, festival, and fireworks: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Fourth of July festival parade: 1-6 p.m., Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. 563-243-4000. Free.
Fireworks: 9 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, SW 12th Avenue and Illinois 17, Aledo. 309-582-5373.
Friday
Buffalo Days (music, car show, bike show, race, parade, fireworks): 4-10 p.m., City Park, 255 Dodge St., Buffalo. 563-210-5982. Free.