In his nearly 25 years of working at St. Ambrose University, Ryan Saddler has served student…

Ray Shovlain figures he still has plenty of work to do at St. Ambrose, but the university wh…

So many people are running, or considering a run, for the White House in 2020 that's it's di…

When Paula Raney decided to attend St. Ambrose University, she didn’t think about being one …

A St. Ambrose University graduate who now lives in California returned to Davenport with a $…

What the addition looks like

The main entrance to the new addition will face east, with a ground-level door opening into a light-filled, two-story atrium.

The atrium ceiling will be 32 feet, four inches off the floor, Rick Engler, project superintendent for Bush Construction, said.

The handicapped accessible entry will be a big improvement over the "clunky" ramp that was built at the existing McMullen Hall entrance to provide accessibility despite the steps, Matt Bladel, project engineer for Bush Construction, said.

Standing in the atrium, there will be a one-story student commons area to the right with a 14-foot ceiling, and an elevator and classrooms to the left. A hallway straight ahead will provide access to the existing building, with openings cut in what was the brick exterior of McMullen.

The addition will have three levels of classrooms — basement, first and second floors, with the top two looking out onto West Locust Street with extensive glass. Two large bays, or bump-outs, will add interest to the building.

The exterior will be composed of fabricated stone and brick to complement the original, 1940 McMullen that served as the St. Ambrose Library until 1995. It is named for university founder Bishop John McMullen.