What led to John Deere layoffs? In Davenport visits, 2020 candidate Andrew Yang blames automation

When Benjamin Ringle first heard about the “Freedom Dividend,” he thought it was ridiculous.
The dividend is Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s signature proposal to give all adult citizens $1,000 per month, no strings attached.
Ringle, of Davenport, said he used to live a struggling neighborhood, the kind of poverty-stricken place where some of his friends remain physically and financially stuck. He’s spent a long time brainstorming ways to turn around neighborhoods like his old one.
At first, the Freedom Dividend, a form of universal basic income, struck him as “dumb.”
“Then I got to thinking more and more about what I could do with $1,000 a month,” Ringle recalled. With an extra $12,000 a year in his pocket, he could stop worrying about rent, or even chase his dream of opening up his own recycling plant. “The possibilities are endless,” Ringle said.
Ringle and thousands of others are part of the “Yang Gang,” a legion of loyal followers backing Yang’s unlikely candidacy for the nation’s highest office. A Manhattan-based entrepreneur who’s never held elected office before, Yang is polling around 3% in Iowa. He’s fared well enough to qualify for the upcoming Democratic National Convention Debate on Dec. 19, in Los Angeles.
Yang returned to the Quad-Cities Wednesday with appearances at a veterans breakfast and at Big River Bowling, in Davenport. He also sat down for an hour-long interview with the editorial board of the Times.
Grace Moore, a senior at Geneseo High School, skipped class to bowl with Yang. “This is way more important than school,” she said, eyeing the large crowd that had gathered at the bowling alley to meet the candidate.
Supporters and staffers were wearing blue hats that read MATH (“Make America Think Harder”).
For Moore, a proud member of the Yang Gang, the Freedom Dividend is about helping Americans: the unemployed, aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as citizens in distress, such as women looking to escape abusive relationships.
Craig Collins drove to Davenport from Cedar Rapids to snap a selfie with Yang. Collins has struggled for decades with diabetes, and now he’s searching for a kidney transplant. He described the Yang Gang as a diverse coalition of citizens united by their interest in disrupting business-as-usual. “The Yang Gang is anybody who wants change,” Collins said. “He’s a guy who will change it.”
Yang told the Times editorial board that Americans across the political spectrum want the earnest, bold slate of changes he’s proposing and that he's the best person to deliver it because he’s “someone outside the system who’s non-partisan, non-ideological,” he said.
“We’ve been grasping for the change agent for years because we can sense that the American Dream is slipping away,” Yang said. “I’m the only candidate who understands technology’s impact on our way of life.”
Yang’s tech-related policies are less Luddite and more technocratic. One popular line from his stump speech involves the fact that Amazon paid no federal income taxes despite its soaring profitability.
As a solution, Yang has proposed a value-added tax (VAT), which he said is an efficient and loophole-free revenue source used worldwide.
To combat climate change, one of his ideas is to tax carbon emissions starting at $40 per ton, which Yang estimates would raise billions in revenue and help meet his goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2049.
Yang also expressed sympathy for the millions of Americans disillusioned with government.
“The fact is the folks in D.C. succeed and prosper whether we succeed or fail,” Yang said. “People rightfully say, 'it seems that corporate interests have their run of the place,' which they do.”
The dysfunction is especially frustrating in light of ongoing poverty in the U.S., Yang said. “Can we alleviate gross poverty if we all decide to do so? Yes, almost immediately. It turns out, that’s a purely social decision,” he added, citing Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend as evidence.
The Freedom Dividend has numerous critics. Some decry its costs (hundreds of billions per year). Some conservatives say it would devalue work.
The idea gets to Yang’s vision for how redistributed tax dollars can help level a playing field tilted toward corporate and tech interests. “The big problem in American life right now is that we’re sold a bill of goods where we’re told, ‘we don’t have the money,’” Yang told the Times editorial board. “Of course we have the money. We’re the richest, most advanced economy in the history of the world."
“These companies are profiting from our data to the tune of tens of billions of dollars,” he added, “and we’re not seeing a dime.”
Yang points to automation as a major culprit for the issues roiling the nation. His supporters tend to agree. "Technology really is taking over everything," Moore said, citing job losses in retail and transportation.
For evidence of the macro-level changes occurring in the American economy, Yang pointed to farms. Over the last century, the number of small farms has dwindled due to agricultural consolidation. Thanks to automation and other technologies, big farms and big factories alike can do more with fewer workers.
“You’re seeing it in Davenport, where John Deere just laid off dozens of people, and automation is the primary driving force behind that," Yang said. "It started on your farms, it migrated to your factories, now it’s headed to your main streets, where Amazon is closing 30% of your main-street stores and businesses.
“We’re laboring under a mindset of scarcity that is depressing our people in every way possible.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.