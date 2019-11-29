For many folks around the world, this time of year is always filled with good cheer and good will. Yes, I am referencing Christmas and the Christmas spirit.
Stories of the Wise Men and the Star of Bethlehem are key ingredients to the holiday… but is there any proof of the star? Is there any evidence of this natural or supernatural event?
We know that the skies are full of bright and wondrous objects… many that could be designated as a wonderful bright star.
This time of year, various publications broach the subject as to what astronomical or astrological event could align with the historical accounting of the story. If you enjoy contemplating this topic, here is a list of many of the possible events that occurred during this period in time.
As you can see from this list, there were quite a few spectacular astronomical happenings occurring in the five-year period from 7 BC to 2 BC, with nova, comets, eclipses, and a host of rare conjunctions.
• 7 BC (May) -- First of three conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn
• 7 BC (September) -- Second of three conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn
• 7 BC (December) -- Third of three conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn
• 6 BC (February) -- Jupiter, Mars and Saturn came within 8 degrees of each other (occurs only once every 800 years)
• 5 BC (March) -- Partial eclipse of the Moon visible from the region
• 5 BC (March-April) -- Nova visible in Capricorn
• 5 BC (March-April) -- Ho Peng-Yoke 63 Comet visible with tail
• 4 BC (April) -- Ho Peng-Yoke 64 Comet visible without tail
• 4 BC (March) -- Partial eclipse of the Moon visible from the region
• 3 BC (May) -- Saturn and Mercury conjunction
• 3 BC (June) -- Saturn and Venus conjunction
• 3 BC (August) -- Venus and Jupiter conjunction
• 3 BC (September) -- Jupiter and Regulus the "King" star conjunction
• 2 BC (February) -- Jupiter and Regulus the "King" star conjunction
• 2 BC (May) -- Jupiter and Regulus the "King" star conjunction
• 2 BC (June) -- Venus and Jupiter conjunction in Leo
• 2 BC (August) -- Conjunction of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter in Leo