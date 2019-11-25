With forecast highs in the 50s today, we look back at
last year's record snow fall. On November 25-26, 2018, we had 13.8 inches of snow at Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 11.9 inches at the Davenport airport.
Last November was the snowiest November on record.
112618-Snow-001
With school being cancelled nine-year-old Hannah Howlett was the first to enjoy the new snow on the sledding hill at Duck Creek Park in Davenport Monday. An average of 11 to 12-inches of snow fell across the Quad-Cities Sunday.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
112618-Snow-002
Ed Nett clears the snow from the alley behind his home on North Ripley Street Monday, November 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
112618-Snow-003
Avoiding snow covered sidewalks St. Ambrose University librarian Jennifer Smith walks along Ripley Street on her way to work Monday, November 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
112618-Snow-004
An American Bald Eagle soars over a snow covered Duck Creek Park Monday, November 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
112518-snow-016
A flock of ducks endure the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-017
A flock of mallard ducks huddle together in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-018
A view down Second Street shows the intersection with Main Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-019
A snow plow works down East Second Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-020
Crystal Beverlin clears snow from her neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-021
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, dumps snow from his shovel while clearing his neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-022
Sebastian Beverlin, 12, holds up his shovel while clearing his neighbor's driveway in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-023
Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-024
Trees are seen wrapped with decorative lights at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-025
Lauren Wolfe of Davenport rides her fat tire bike through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-026
Dan Adams, left, and Lauren Wolfe of Davenport ride through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-027
Lauren Wolfe, left, and Dan Adams of Davenport ride their fat tire bikes through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-028
Dan Adams of Davenport shines his headlamp ahead while biking through the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-029
Emerald Johnson of Davenport throws snow at one of her exchange students during a playful snowball fight at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-030
Exchange student May Amor Usman of the Philippines packs a snowball to throw at fellow Central High School student Zulfawu Tahiru of Ghana while playing in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-031
Firefighter Brian Klinkenberg pushes a snow blower outside Davenport's Central Fire Station on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-032
Capt. John Fuller works to clear snow from the lot at Davenport's Central Fire Station on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-009
Dan Adams of Davenport, left, rides along with Lauren Wolfe on their fat tire bikes exploring the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-010
112518-snow-011
112518-snow-012
A snow plow works down West Second Street near the intersection with Brady Street in Davenport in November. Davenport and Bettendorf said they still have a supply of salt to treat the roads. Some stores have reported short supplies of residential road salt, though store managers said it should be restocked by the weekend.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-013
112518-snow-014
Keeping your walkways shoveled will alleviate the need for deicing chemicals.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-015
112518-snow-001
112518-snow-002
A snow plow works down West Second Street near the intersection with Brady Street in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-003
A squirrel takes refuge from snowfall in a tree at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-004
Interrupting their first snow angels, exchange student Zulfawu Tahiru of Ghana throws a snowball at fellow Central High School student May Amor Usman of the Philippines while playing in the snow at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-005
112518-snow-006
Capt. John Fuller works to clear snow from the lot at Davenport Fire's Central Station on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
112518-snow-007
Cars travel down Locust Street in Davenport on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112518-snow-008
Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area
Drivers find low visibility as they drive on John Deere Road in Moline during a snow storm that hit the Quad-Cities area Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area
Morrie Unterscheidt cleans snow off his sidewalk in the 4200 block of 22nd avenue in Rock Island after a snow storm moved through the Quad-Cities area Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area
A Iowa DOT snowplow clears off snow from the Middle road on-ramp to I-74 in Bettendorf after a snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area Nov. 25.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area
Small engine mechanic Rich Potter of Rock Island works to repair a snow blower for a customer at Trevor Hardware store in Moline, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area
Customer walks through blowing snow on the way back to their vehicle at SouthPark Mall, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
112718-standalone-012
Ralph and Marcia Congdon of Davenport shovel snow left from a plow truck from the driveway of their son's home in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Their son recently moved to Texas and is currently selling the home.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112718-standalone-013
Marcia Congdon of Davenport digs her shovel into a chunk of snow while clearing her son's driveway entrance in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112718-standalone-014
112718-standalone-015
Ralph Congdon of Davenport takes a break from shoveling snow from his son's driveway in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. "I'm not a widow-maker today," Congdon joked to his wife, as he explained he'd have a heart attack if he didn't take a rest.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112718-standalone-016
A Harley Davidson motorcycle is seen caught in snow piled up from a plow in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
112718-standalone-017
