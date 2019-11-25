{{featured_button_text}}
112518-snow-023

Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

With forecast highs in the 50s today, we look back at last year's record snow fall.  On November 25-26, 2018, we had 13.8 inches of snow at Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 11.9 inches at the Davenport airport.

Last November was the snowiest November on record.

