The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees repeatedly violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act last year and must release recordings of discussions that weren't held in public, the Illinois Attorney General's Office has ruled.
The office determined last week that WIU board discussions in March, April and May 2018 violated the law that prevents public bodies from discussing certain matters in private.
The university had already admitted to most of the violations, which amounted to more than four hours of illegal discussions.
"I'm not surprised the old BOT was violating OMA," said Bill Thompson, the president of WIU's chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois union. His complaint initiated the review by the Attorney General's Office. "I believe they regularly violated the act."
In dispute were roughly eight minutes of talk at a March 2018 meeting, which WIU had claimed were legal. The Attorney General's Office disagreed.
The state was not able to determine whether a 44-second discussion from an April meeting was a violation of the OMA because WIU “did not provide sufficient detail," according to the review.
"While we cannot speak for former board members, we concur with and acknowledge the attorney general's findings," wrote university spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger in an email. "The board/university will comply and release the recordings."
The infractions are the most recent violations at the Macomb-based university, which also has a campus in the Quad-Cities. As reported by Tri-States Public Radio, WIU released audio recordings of illegal discussions held in June 2018 after the state received a complaint.
The new violations involve more than four hours of illegal discussions across several meetings last year.
None of the violators still serve on the WIU board, which has undergone turnover throughout the year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed a new board last spring. Jack Thomas, then-president of WIU, resigned in June. In July, two trustees were removed overnight in a 24-hour period in which the board failed to reach a meeting quorum.
Although the university said it will comply with the request to disclose the illicit discussions from last year, Thompson is not confident that the matter is over.
"I find that an odd resolution," he said. "There's no time limit as to when the vote must be taken. In other words, they could delay the vote forever, as they have done with all their closed session minutes since 2015."
In an email, Polly Radosh, chair of the board, wrote, "The WIU Board of Trustees is committed to transparency, and we will abide by and uphold the Open Meetings Act. WIU General Counsel Liz Duvall ensures compliance, and board members have completed online compliance training."
The content of the yet-to-be-disclosed conversations is unknown to the public.