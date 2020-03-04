You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday briefing: Zoo gets accreditation, coronavirus yet to affect Q-C, and women's brew day in Geneseo
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Zoo gets accreditation, coronavirus yet to affect Q-C, and women's brew day in Geneseo

{{featured_button_text}}
030320-qc-spt-ut-hoops-2.JPG

United Township's celebrating after beating Pekin in the Illinois Class 4A regional at Wharton Field House, March 3, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Get your kite ready. We're looking at temps in the upper 40s today then gusty winds will blow through the region on Thursday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Rivera leads Geneseo to regional final

Rivera leads Geneseo to regional final

STERLING — Despite what the stat lines might say, it took a full team effort for the Geneseo boys basketball team to handle Dixon in the Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinal on Tuesday night here at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Today's photo gallery: United Township vs. Pekin in Illinois Class 4A regional

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News