Wednesday briefing: Zoo gets accreditation, coronavirus yet to affect Q-C, and women's brew day in Geneseo

Get your kite ready. We're looking at temps in the upper 40s today then gusty winds will blow through the region on Thursday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
The parking lot for the new Captain's Table restaurant is so much bigger, a golf cart will be kept on hand to fetch dinner guests.
This is the first time Niabi Zoo has received accreditation from the ZAA.
Area officials are monitoring how coronavirus may affect events and everyday business in the Quad-Cities.
You have free articles remaining.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A Moline man has been accused of carrying a gun despite a felony conviction and of intending to distribute cocaine in Rock Island County.
A Davenport West student's decision to vape during class Tuesday led to an arrest for possessing a gun on school grounds.
A man has been accused by federal authorities of having a pistol in East Moline despite being a felon.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
MARX: 'It's good to know what to do': Girl Scouts get lesson in self-defense at Eldridge martial arts studio
ELDRIDGE — As rocker Billy Idol roared in the background, they marched, some smiling, some puzzled, into the Ego Eimi Martial Arts training area.
In a rare instance of playing tribute to a 21st-century act, All Sweat Productions will tackle the music of Green Day at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
GENESEO — The Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., will host the sixth annual celebration of International Women’s Brew Day Sunday, March 8.
Today's top sports headlines
MOLINE — The United Township boys basketball team threw the postseason seedings out the window at Wharton Field House on Tuesday night.
STERLING — Despite what the stat lines might say, it took a full team effort for the Geneseo boys basketball team to handle Dixon in the Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinal on Tuesday night here at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
FULTON — Coming into his junior season, Fulton boys basketball standout Connor Barnett wanted more than anything to expand his skill set on the court.
Today's photo gallery: United Township vs. Pekin in Illinois Class 4A regional