Wednesday briefing: Zoo gets accreditation, coronavirus yet to affect Q-C, and women's brew day in Geneseo

Get your kite ready. We're looking at temps in the upper 40s today then gusty winds will blow through the region on Thursday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees.