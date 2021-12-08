Wednesday briefing: Wintry mix, Augustana selects new president, and East Moline land sale under consideration

Increasing clouds and a chance of snow highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
Today will be sunny with a high near 33 degrees with west winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of snow after 5 a.m. in the form of a light wintry mix of snow and sleet west of the Mississippi River. There will be increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 29 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will see a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. with a light wintry mix of snow and sleet continuing to spread over much of the area before ending around midday. Any accumulations look to be minor. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Another storm system will impact the Midwest Friday into Saturday with rain, snow, and windy conditions. However, some uncertainty remains with the exact track of the storm. Some snow accumulation is possible Friday night into early Saturday, especially across east central and northeast Iowa. This snow combined with gusty winds may result in some travel impacts for portions of the area.
Stay tuned to later forecasts, especially if you have travel plans north and west of the Quad-Cities Friday into Saturday.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
Forest preserve district wants to turn 180 acres in East Moline into a preserve, recreational trails
Conservation advocates say the land will create critical habitat for endangered and threatened species as well as provide recreational trails for the public, but the mayor and REDEEM contend the parcels are prime real estate that could still be developed and provide revenue to the city.
Augustana College introduced Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., as its new president Tuesday during a news conference on campus.
Leslie Thompson has been appointed to fill the Rock Island County board District 11 seat left vacant when board member Don Johnston died August 7.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A Davenport man has been charged with an OWI after allegedly driving his truck into a Palmer College building in November.
There is a train derailment near Warren Street in Davenport that will close down the area until noontime, Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma says.
Davenport, Bettendorf schools say a mediation program has reduced suspensions. They're asking the county for more money to expand it.
Davenport and Bettendorf school officials say a new approach for addressing fights among students has led to fewer repeat incidents, fewer suspensions and better outcomes.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Holidays and winter can mean an increase of fire hazards in homes. Here are a few tips from Quad-City fire marshals
The colder it gets outside, the more people start to crank the heat indoors. It is important to stay warm, but there are a lot of unsafe ways to do so.
Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo's building was damaged in a fire on Saturday evening. The Quad-Cities community is offering the owners and their family support.
Today's top sports headlines
United Township’s De’Vontay Wright splashed down eight shots from deep to bring the Panthers within one at half, but Rock Island (5-0, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to win 83-61 on Tuesday in East Moline.
Pleasant Valley received a career-high 26 points from Connor Borbeck en route to a lopsided win over North Scott on Tuesday night.
Davenport Assumption found some balance.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries