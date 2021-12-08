 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Wintry mix, Augustana selects new president, and East Moline land sale under consideration
Wednesday briefing: Wintry mix, Augustana selects new president, and East Moline land sale under consideration

A wreath with red lights is on display outside Davenport Fire Station 3. Each time there is a house fire, a red light is changed to white.

Increasing clouds and a chance of snow highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

NWS

Today will be sunny with a high near 33 degrees with west winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of snow after 5 a.m. in the form of a light wintry mix of snow and sleet west of the Mississippi River. There will be increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 29 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will see a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. with a light wintry mix of snow and sleet continuing to spread over much of the area before ending around midday. Any accumulations look to be minor. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Another storm system will impact the Midwest Friday into Saturday with rain, snow, and windy conditions. However, some uncertainty remains with the exact track of the storm. Some snow accumulation is possible Friday night into early Saturday, especially across east central and northeast Iowa. This snow combined with gusty winds may result in some travel impacts for portions of the area.

Stay tuned to later forecasts, especially if you have travel plans north and west of the Quad-Cities Friday into Saturday.

Photos: Augustana College introduces new president

