Wednesday briefing: Wind advisory for region, vaccine questions answered, and Rock Island schools pick location for central office

We're looking at some drastically changing weather conditions and it all begins today with wind and nasty wind-chill values.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service wind advisory goes into effect today at 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. Thursday. South to southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph will gust up to 50 mph in the morning. West to northwest winds between 20 to 25 mph will produce gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon and evening.
These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak Thursday.
There's a slight chance of rain today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there is a chance of snow flurries between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny and blustery with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be 7 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 18 degrees
