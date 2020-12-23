 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Wind advisory for region, vaccine questions answered, and Rock Island schools pick location for central office
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Wind advisory for region, vaccine questions answered, and Rock Island schools pick location for central office

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Wind

We're looking at some drastically changing weather conditions and it all begins today with wind and nasty wind-chill values.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service wind advisory goes into effect today at 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. Thursday. South to southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph will gust up to 50 mph in the morning. West to northwest winds between 20 to 25 mph will produce gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon and evening.

These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak Thursday.

There's a slight chance of rain today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there is a chance of snow flurries between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and blustery with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be 7 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 18 degrees

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Sherrard School Board adopts levy, lowers taxes for property owners

Sherrard School Board adopts levy, lowers taxes for property owners

Sherrard school board passed a levy that lowers the school-portion of homeowners tax bill, Dec. 16. The 3% rate increase over the previous year is projected to bring in $8,350,431, an increase of $243,216 over last year. The equalized assessed value (EAV) of properties contributing to Sherrard School District is estimated to increase by 4.39% over the previous year.

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Bettendorf police investigating ballpark vandalism
Bettendorf police investigating ballpark vandalism
Bicyclist dies in head-on crash with car in Davenport
Bicyclist dies in head-on crash with car in Davenport
Crime Stoppers reports surge in catalytic converter thefts
Crime Stoppers reports surge in catalytic converter thefts
Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart
Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart
Rock Island Police look for man on murder charge
Rock Island Police look for man on murder charge

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Surgeon general: Illinois numbers ‘moving in the right direction’

• Iowa Governor Reynolds: Reduction in anticipated COVID-19 vaccines will not delay nursing home distribution

• Iowa virus vaccinations to move to nursing homes next week

• COVID-19-related causes claim nine more lives in Q-C area

• Putnam Museum has made changes during COVID-19

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Top photo galleries

Did you miss the 'Christmas Star'? Here's what it looked like, in photos and video

+15 
+15 
0:58
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align
+15 
+15 
Planets Merge
+15 
+15 
Virginia Daily Life
+15 
+15 
+15 
Virginia Daily Life

Photos: Assumption beats North Scott 53-44

+25 
+25 
122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-001
+25 
+25 
122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-002
+25 
+25 
122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-003
+25 
+25 
122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-004
+25 
+25 
122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-005

Photos: Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central girls basketball

+18 
+18 
122220-qc-spt-pv-central-01girls.JPG
+18 
+18 
122220-qc-spt-pv-central-02girls.JPG
+18 
+18 
122220-qc-spt-pv-central-03girls.JPG
+18 
+18 
122220-qc-spt-pv-central-04girls.JPG
+18 
+18 
122220-qc-spt-pv-central-05girls.JPG
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman finds COVID-19 test in Kohl's package
Local News

Woman finds COVID-19 test in Kohl's package

While wrapping gifts Saturday night at her aunt’s house in East Moline, Andrea Ellis found something extra in the shipment of garden flags from Kohl’s in Richmond, Virginia — someone’s COVID-19 test.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News