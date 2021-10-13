Wednesday briefing: Wet today, big plans for downtown Rock Island, and Deere workers brace for strike

Keep the jackets and umbrellas handy as you'll need them today.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, widespread showers and storms are likely today with heavy rain and frequent lightning in some. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but a couple storms could be strong to severe.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 9 a.m. with a high near 69 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 66 degrees.
Thursday night will see a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.
Convicted robber, sex offender fails to report to Davenport Work Release Center
Man on parole charged in shooting incident at Davenport club
Over 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike, supplemental employees could be left behind
The last UAW strike against Deere lasted 163 days
Quad-City U.S. Reps split on debt ceiling vote that passes by 219-206 vote
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
Big changes are coming to Rock Island's downtown district that include enhanced public spaces, growth for downtown businesses and the creation of an Arts Alley that will feature local artists, works of art and street performance spaces.
WHAT WE KNOW: The northeast drainage project is being completed after re-seeding the area multiple times. When vegetation has grown in, the project will be counted as complete. The project was awarded in June for $313,090 with Bear Development paying $143,000 and the city contributing $170,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It reroutes a force main at the Cherry Drive lift station to Prairie View to the south.
Milton Serrano Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.
A Davenport man on work release from the Iowa Department of Corrections since Sept. 22 has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center and is now wanted.
Seven days before he completed his time on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections, a Davenport man has been arrested in connection with an April 30 shooting in Davenport.
COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of Rock Island County residents, as public health officials announced the deaths of three more people since last Friday. The death toll in Rock Island County is now 362.
If you thought seeing holiday merchandise around Halloween was early, Amazon is now taking the holiday shopping season to a whole new — and earliest-ever — level.
The Rock Island High School volleyball team relied on two key underclassmen — junior Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham and sophomore Addie Bomelyn — to overpower United Township in a late season Western Big 6 Conference battle at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday night.
Pleasant Valley sweeps Assumption on Tuesday night to secure at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball title.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
