Wednesday briefing: Wet today, big plans for downtown Rock Island, and Deere workers brace for strike
Wednesday briefing: Wet today, big plans for downtown Rock Island, and Deere workers brace for strike

NWS1

Keep the jackets and umbrellas handy as you'll need them today.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, widespread showers and storms are likely today with heavy rain and frequent lightning in some. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but a couple storms could be strong to severe.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 9 a.m. with a high near 69 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

NWS2

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 66 degrees.

Thursday night will see a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.

Geneseo alderman appreciates city for completed drainage work

Geneseo alderman appreciates city for completed drainage work

WHAT WE KNOW: The northeast drainage project is being completed after re-seeding the area multiple times. When vegetation has grown in, the project will be counted as complete. The project was awarded in June for $313,090 with Bear Development paying $143,000 and the city contributing $170,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It reroutes a force main at the Cherry Drive lift station to Prairie View to the south.

Underclassmen power Rocks past Panthers

Underclassmen power Rocks past Panthers

The Rock Island High School volleyball team relied on two key underclassmen — junior Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham and sophomore Addie Bomelyn — to overpower United Township in a late season Western Big 6 Conference battle at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday night.

Assumption at Pleasant Valley volleyball MAC championship game

A majority of Deere & Co. ($DE@US) workers—members of the United Auto Workers union—voted against a new 6-year deal brokered by union negotiators. 

Historic photos: IH Farmall Works closes its doors on June 27, 1986

Farmall
Farmall
Farmall
Farmall
Photos: Pleasant Valley sweeps Assumption to win share of MAC title

101221-qc-spt-assum-pv-vball-021
101221-qc-spt-assum-pv-vball-001
101221-qc-spt-assum-pv-vball-002
101221-qc-spt-assum-pv-vball-003
