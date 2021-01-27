 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Vaccine access expanding in Rock Island, bitter wind chills, and woman charged with arson in motel fire
Wednesday briefing: Vaccine access expanding in Rock Island, bitter wind chills, and woman charged with arson in motel fire

Expect very cold conditions tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind-chill values will be down in the 10 degrees below zero are forecast for areas north of Interstate 80. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees.

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo Brewing Company had a temporary outdoor dining section in the city-owned downtown parking lot behind the State Street business last year due to COVID restrictions on indoor dining.

• COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Q-C, vaccine access expanding in Rock Island

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Two more regions see mitigations scaled back as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

• The Rev. Joe Southwood remembered as caring priest, brother

• Illinois reporting 3,667 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths

