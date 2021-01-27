Wednesday briefing: Vaccine access expanding in Rock Island, bitter wind chills, and woman charged with arson in motel fire

Expect very cold conditions tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind-chill values will be down in the 10 degrees below zero are forecast for areas north of Interstate 80. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees.
