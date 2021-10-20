Wednesday briefing: Union support grows on picket line, Black Hawk College marks 75 years, and county takes another step in courthouse demolition

There's a threat of showers today while temperatures remain in the mid-70s.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of isolated showers today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight brings a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.
Wenceslao Valentin III, Cleveland Jones Jr. and John Orsini, all of UAW Local 774 in Buffalo, N.Y., grabbed signs and joined several hundred other people who had fanned out Tuesday evening to picket outside the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.
Black Hawk College celebrated its 75th anniversary Tuesday.
A Rock Island police officer involved in the shooting deaths of two people in the last two years has been chosen by his peers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison for gun charges.
A jury trial started Tuesday morning for a Moline man charged with first-degree murder and arson in relation to a fire that killed an 88-year-old Moline woman in 2017.
As the largest strike at John Deere in more than 30 years continues, small businesses in the Quad-Cities are offering free or discounted goods and services for union workers and their families ranging from free burgers and alcohol to discounted haircuts and furnace repair.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Moline high School boys soccer team enjoyed its post-season tournament opener much better than did the Davenport North H.S. girls volleyball team on Tuesday
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
GENESEO — The best of friends since their preschool days, it took considerably longer for Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin to find their way to the tennis courts together.
