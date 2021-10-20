 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Union support grows on picket line, Black Hawk College marks 75 years, and county takes another step in courthouse demolition
0 Comments
featured

Wednesday briefing: Union support grows on picket line, Black Hawk College marks 75 years, and county takes another step in courthouse demolition

  • 0
NWS

There's a threat of showers today while temperatures remain in the mid-70s.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of isolated showers today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight brings a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

+3
Quad-Cities small businesses offer discounts to Deere strikers

Quad-Cities small businesses offer discounts to Deere strikers

As the largest strike at John Deere in more than 30 years continues, small businesses in the Quad-Cities are offering free or discounted goods and services for union workers and their families ranging from free burgers and alcohol to discounted haircuts and furnace repair.

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Retired architect Bill Handel shows off his idea for restoring the missing dome on the old Rock Island County courthouse. He would construct a metal frame outlining the silhouette of the former dome and line it with white lights. Handel presented the idea for a third time to board member Oct. 19, 2021.

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: Iowa's Jordan Bohannon