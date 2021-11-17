Wednesday briefing: UAW votes on Deere contract, more details in truck crash at Palmer, and have you seen this man?

Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds usher in cooler temps for the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 38 degrees. West winds of 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 23 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
• Lane closures today on Mississippi River bridge at Muscatine
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the westbound lane of the Illinois 92 Mississippi River bridge at Muscatine (Norbert F. Beckey Bridge) will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon, today.
The closure is needed for maintenance and repairs to the RWIS weather station.
Flaggers will be directing traffic across the bridge. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
