Wednesday briefing: Traffic changes on I-74, giant fire in Milan injures 2, and Storm to sit out the season
100620-qc-nws-milanfire-21.JPG

Crews from multiple fire departments are on the worked the scene of a large fire at Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair, 232 14th St. NE Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Milan. According to scanner traffic multiple units were out assisting in putting out the blaze including Andalusia, Edgington, Coal Valley, Moline, Orion, and Colona.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
NWS: Summary

A good day for all. Another wonderful day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Get out and enjoy it while you can. You know what is lurking just around the corner.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

• Construction update: Interstate 74

Detour

Today, weather permitting, there will be a change in traffic patterns on the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn at River Drive in Moline.

Thursday the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed at 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m. Contractors will be installing overhead signage.

Use caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• After second COVID-19-related death this week Q-C death toll rises to 116

• Pita Pit in Bettendorf to close, a victim of the pandemic

• Grassley sees no long-term impact on presidency from COVID-19

• Hybrid conferences offer tourism officials an option as coronavirus pandemic continues

• Happy Joe's in East Moline to close temporarily after possible COVID-19 case

• Illinois health officials urge flu shots as COVID-19 continues to spread

RI swimmers bounce back, beat UT

RI swimmers bounce back, beat UT

After some down times in Saturday’s dual loss to Moline, the Rock Island girls swim team bounced back to top United Township, 108-71, using a deeper lineup and nine event wins to win its dual meet finale at UT.

Photo: Large fire at Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair

100620-qc-nws-milanfire-01.JPG
100620-qc-nws-milanfire-02.JPG
100620-qc-nws-milanfire-03.JPG
100620-qc-nws-milanfire-04.JPG
Photos: Davenport North vs Assumption girls volleyball

100620-qc-spt-north-assum vb-166
100620-qc-spt-north-assum vb-164
100620-qc-spt-north-assum vb-174
100620-qc-spt-north-assum vb-144
