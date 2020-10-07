Wednesday briefing: Traffic changes on I-74, giant fire in Milan injures 2, and Storm to sit out the season

A good day for all. Another wonderful day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Get out and enjoy it while you can. You know what is lurking just around the corner.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
• Construction update: Interstate 74
Today, weather permitting, there will be a change in traffic patterns on the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn at River Drive in Moline.
Thursday the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed at 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m. Contractors will be installing overhead signage.
Use caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.
A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a Milan business and injured two employees, though neither was hurt seriously.
Under current restrictions, only 50 people would have been allowed to attend games at the TaxSlayer Center.
“I think we all had to (pivot), but at the end of the day we all have this sense of pride in our communities. It’s something we’re so proud to showcase, but we have to adapt … and we have to operate in a different way,” Herrell said.
The Rock Island Police Department continues to investigate three separate incidents of gunfire Sunday that left two people injured.
Moline police continue to investigate an early Saturday shooting after shell casings were recovered by responding officers.
Davenport aldermen are considering a measure that would give Davenport police as well as other local law enforcement a new tool for tracking stolen vehicles, as well as vehicles on the run, Amber alerts and much more.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.
Colton Sigel and Aaron Rogers figured out on Tuesday that there is more than one way to get a golf ball around a golf course and score well.
After some down times in Saturday’s dual loss to Moline, the Rock Island girls swim team bounced back to top United Township, 108-71, using a deeper lineup and nine event wins to win its dual meet finale at UT.
CAMBRIDGE — One year ago, a bogey on the final hole kept Alleman's Luke Lofgren from a possible individual regional title.
