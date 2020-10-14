Wednesday briefing: Traffic changes on I-74, COVID-19 survivor keeps promise, and Moline man used flamethrower on garage, police say

Hold onto your hat. It's going to be a breezy day. So breezy in fact that the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region. It will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m.
According to the weather service southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Advisory includes portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a fewwer outages may result. These strong winds will also combine with warm temperatures to bring an enhanced threat for rapidly spreading wildfires.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 77 degrees. Southeast winds bewteen 10 to 20 mph will become southwest at 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 47 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Northwest wind could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Trafic alert: Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline
There will be changing traffic patterns on Iowa-bound I-74 between 7th Avenue and River Drive in Moline today and Thursday. Contractors will be working on the interstate to prepare it for the opening of the new Iowa-bound bridge later this year. Drivers should watch for flaggers at the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn directing contractor vehicles in and out of the construction zone. In addition, there will be intermittent closures of Iowa-bound I-74 at 7th Avenue during non-peak hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5:30 p.m. During these intermittent closures, drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue.
When Iowa-bound I-74 is temporarily closed, drivers can exit at 7th Avenue and turn right, then take northbound 23rd Street, westbound River Drive, and then the on-ramp to Iowa-bound I-74.
Drivers should expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for signs announcing when the interstate will be closed.
