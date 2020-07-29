You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: The Diamond Pledge, shocking number of missing girls in Davenport, and IHSA decision expected today
Wednesday briefing: The Diamond Pledge, shocking number of missing girls in Davenport, and IHSA decision expected today

NWS: Summary

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around 71 degrees.

Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Suit charges ComEd with consumer fraud

SPRINGFIELD – A class action lawsuit filed this week against utility giant Commonwealth Edison seeks to recover potentially hundreds of millions of dollars for consumers who were charged rates under legislation that the company has admitted was aided by a bribery scheme involving Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

CL

• Davenport school board hires a coronavirus coordinator for $87,533

• Rock Island encourages people to wear face coverings

• Hispanic Chamber distributes N95 masks to Quad-City businesses

• MercyOne, Clinton, returns to ‘no visitors’ policy

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Davenport Civil Rights Commission to hold discussion of police reforms
Beyond Breasia: How many missing girls are there in Davenport?
Galva man arrested 5 times this spring for meth possession
Cambridge man enters plea to predatory sexual assault
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor to retire from Henry County bench
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor to retire from Henry County bench

As IHSA decision nears, Pritzker shares concern

As the Illinois High School Association prepares to make a decision today about high school athletics for the upcoming school year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed concern about the possibility.

