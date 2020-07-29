Wednesday briefing: The Diamond Pledge, shocking number of missing girls in Davenport, and IHSA decision expected today

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around 71 degrees.
Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
When 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing July 10 she was placed on the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s list of missing people.
SPRINGFIELD – A class action lawsuit filed this week against utility giant Commonwealth Edison seeks to recover potentially hundreds of millions of dollars for consumers who were charged rates under legislation that the company has admitted was aided by a bribery scheme involving Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Latrice Lacey has spent the better part of the last month listening to Davenport citizens talk about their relationship with the city’s police department.
Federation of Labor AFL-CIO cancels annual East Moline Labor Day Parade
As the Illinois High School Association prepares to make a decision today about high school athletics for the upcoming school year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed concern about the possibility.
IOWA CITY — The coaches for the Iowa men’s basketball team finally were able to start working with their players last week after several weeks of voluntary workouts.
Quad-Cities hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to get back to the ice.
