Wednesday briefing: The Diamond Pledge, shocking number of missing girls in Davenport, and IHSA decision expected today

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around 71 degrees.

Thursday there's a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.