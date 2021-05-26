Wednesday briefing: Teen injured in crossfire of shooting, Milan COVID vaccine site set to close, and Moline bests Rocky in soccer

Early risers are waking up to some early showers moving through the region. Here's what awaits us the rest of the day from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees. North winds of 5 to 15 mph will become east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Showers are likely Thursday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.