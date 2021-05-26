Wednesday briefing: Teen injured in crossfire of shooting, Milan COVID vaccine site set to close, and Moline bests Rocky in soccer

Early risers are waking up to some early showers moving through the region. Here's what awaits us the rest of the day from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees. North winds of 5 to 15 mph will become east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely Thursday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The Camden Centre COVID-19 mass vaccination site will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rock Island County Health Department will offer vaccinations at its Rock Island clinic twice a week starting the week of June 1.
Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video
Two former Rock Island correctional officers pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery in a public place and waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday.
A 14-year-old bystander was hit during a shooting in Davenport over the weekend. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Muscatine man was arrested in Davenport early Tuesday morning after leading police on a car chase for the second time this month
A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty to shooting at a woman in a car, claiming that he only meant to intimidate the woman, who was taunting other people in his household, and the gun went off by accident.
A man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.
Down a player due to a red card 20 minutes in, Moline junior Caroline Hazen helped lead the Maroons to a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Rock Island Tuesday night.
In their first meeting two weeks ago, the Geneseo and Rock Island softball teams combined for 17 runs and 20 hits, with the Leafs able to prevail on their home diamond.
Given the opportunity to gain ground on Western Big 6-leading Galesburg Tuesday, the second-place Alleman Pioneers took advantage.
