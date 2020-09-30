Wednesday briefing: Taunts dominate presidential debate, Pritzker's graduated income tax proposal on Illinois ballots, and I-74 traffic update

• Meanwhile in Bettendorf, beginning today, 14th Street just north of Mississippi Boulevard will be one way only for south-bound traffic. Contractors will be working on reconstructing 14th Street through late October.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.

In the most tumultuous presidential debate in recent memory, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” There were also heated clashes over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.