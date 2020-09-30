Wednesday briefing: Taunts dominate presidential debate, Pritzker's graduated income tax proposal on Illinois ballots, and I-74 traffic update

Anyone catch last night's presidential debate? The key takeaways? Ah, that's debatable. Stay tuned for round two, slated for Oct. 15 in Miami. As for today's weather, there's no debate here — it's getting cooler.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a hazardous weather outlook from the weather service, "Strong gusty winds will result in an elevated threat of field fires today. Northwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph from mid morning through the afternoon. The strong winds, combined with relative humidity values lowering into the 30 to 40 percent range, will support an elevated threat of rapidly spreading fires in dry crop land.
"Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. Severe storms are not expected. Patchy frost is possible late Thursday night and early Friday morning."
Local forecast
Today scattered showers are possible between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. A northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
With talk of frost later this week in the Quad-City region, let's take a look at the earliest and latest fall freezes (32 degrees), according to the National Weather Service.
• Earliest: September 20, 1991
• Latest: Nov. 12, 1946
Construction today affecting I-74 in Moline, Bettendorf
• Bridge workers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from today through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.
• Also, beginning today through Oct. 7, the eastbound Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to 7th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive with caution and expect delays.
• Meanwhile in Bettendorf, beginning today, 14th Street just north of Mississippi Boulevard will be one way only for south-bound traffic. Contractors will be working on reconstructing 14th Street through late October.
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
CLEVELAND — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.
In the most tumultuous presidential debate in recent memory, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” There were also heated clashes over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
But it was the belligerent tone that was persistent, somehow fitting for what has been an extraordinarily ugly campaign. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?” Read more.
